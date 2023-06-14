Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hamilton

8.25: Refuge

Four-time C&D winner Refuge ran another good race here when third last time out and the first two have both won since. He is the selection ahead of Newyorkstateofmind who went close at Thirsk recently. Mews House had an excuse last time and was in good form previously. Ben Hutton

Refuge 20:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Lewis Chalkley (7lb) Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Haydock

2.10: Bollin Margaret

The mare Bollin Margaret was an easy winner at Thirsk last Monday and can defy a 5lb penalty. Swift Tuttle went close over this C&D last time and is feared most, ahead of Monday's Pontefract winner C'mon Kenny. Ben Hutton

Bollin Margaret 14:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (3lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

Kempton

7.10: Grenham Bay

Dubai Dawn, who is better judged on his Wolverhampton successes than his Redcar defeat 23 days ago, is feared but Grenham Bay may be the one to be on. The form of his wins is strong and they just didn't come back to him on fast ground at Leicester last time. Tawalla is third choice. Andrew Cooper

Grenham Bay 19:10 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Limerick

7.30: Lan Cinnte

Jessica Harrington holds a strong hand here with Lan Cinnte, whose recent Naas second has been franked since and looks the best form on offer, and Autoline who ran on well at Listowel after blowing the start. Livio Milo finished second in that Listowel maiden but is beginning to look exposed and may not confirm that form but has a good draw. Alan Hewison

Lan Cinnte 19:30 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Newton Abbot

4.10: Princess Midnight

Opening Bid is improving as a chaser and looks sure to run well but preference is for Princess Midnight, who should prove effective back at this trip. Jonathan Neesom

Princess Midnight 16:10 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Yarmouth

4.00: Gearing's Point

Gilbert kept on gamely to win at Windsor nine days ago but Gearing's Point was only two necks away in third, having been denied a clear run, and Sheena West's mare has a pull in the weights here. Lailah, a possible improver over today's longer trip, is next on the list. Chris Wilson

Gearing's Point 16:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Sheena West

