Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

8.10: Mereside Angel

All seven have chances. One Last Hug (second choice) must hold every hope of reversing last week's course placings with the penalised Stay Smart, who may also struggle to beat Bonito Cavalo. Another one to consider strongly is MERESIDE ANGEL who is running well and should should be suited by this drop in grade.
Alistair Jones

Mereside Angel20:10 Ayr
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Brighton

4.50: Red Alert

All of these ran well when last in action but top of the list is triple course winner RED ALERT, who signalled a return to form when placed at Chepstow on Saturday and remains well handicapped. Gherkin is also on a good mark and is earmarked as the main danger, while it will be interesting to see what new trainer George Baker can do with lightly raced 3yo Ceilidh.
Chris Wilson

Red Alert16:50 Brighton
Jky: William Carson Tnr: Tony Carroll

Salisbury

3.10: Princess Naomi

It's worth keeping a wary eye on the well-connected handicap newcomer Jimmy Lifestyle but PRINCESS NAOMI has a solid chance on her C&D second to a subsequent winner and most of her rivals need a big shift on their current form. Jimmy Lifestyle is second choice, with Lahina Bay next on the list. Kodi Noir is also worth a look on his debut for Alice Haynes.
Emily Weber

Princess Naomi15:10 Salisbury
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

Sligo

5.58: Chrisco

The fact that CHRISCO was odds-on for both bumper defeats is telling and he has been found a winnable maiden for his hurdling bow. Sixhandsinmypockets and local hope Turkestan have place claims.
Mark Nunan

Chrisco17:58 Sligo
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: W P Mullins

Southwell

5.35: Bit Harsh

Plenty hold chances including Down To The Kid (second choice) back on AW and Golden Dove if the pace is sound. Arcadian Friend could get back on track with a comeback run under his belt but the selection is BIT HARSH who landed a hat-trick before showing improved form in finishing third on his latest start.
Andrew Cooper

Bit Harsh17:35 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

Wetherby

7.55: Beltane

Following his good third at Beverley on his debut for Mick Appleby, BELTANE is taken to beat the Middleham Park-owned pair of Ventura Rascal and Star Shield.
Colin Russell

Beltane19:55 Wetherby
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Michael Appleby

Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 08:08, 13 June 2023
