Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Royal Ascot

5.00: Irish Lullaby

Zinc White would look a very strong contender on soft ground, even with his wide draw. He is one of four runners for Ian Williams, who won this race in 2019 and 2021 but whose other one to note on 2023 evidence, Law Of The Sea, has also been drawn out wide. Last year's runner-up Bring On The Night is a little better off in 15 and has been a hot favourite in ante-post lists, straight on the shortlist given the Ascot Stakes record of his trainer Willie Mullins. However, the top two options may be Calling The Wind, who just looks sure to run well, and IRISH LULLABY, who has much more to prove than most in stamina terms, not having raced beyond 1m6f, but has hinted strongly at hidden depths in her best performances. Novel Legend and Zoffee also require a positive mention.

Richard Austen

Zinc White 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Ian Williams

Beverley

7.15: Spring Is Sprung

Having just his third run for sprint specialist Paul Midgley, SPRING IS SPRUNG can strike after shaping nicely in a big field at York three weeks ago. Manila Scouse is feared most, especially if there's rain, while the consistent pair Hiya Maite and Ventura Flame should be involved too.

Richard O'Brien

Spring Is Sprung 19:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley

Brighton

9.00: Letter Of The Law

This can go to LETTER OF THE LAW who beat Rivas Rob Roy by just over 2l over C&D last month and is taken to confirm the form on just 1lb worse terms. The latter still looks to be the main danger even so.

David Bellingham

Letter Of The Law 21:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher (5lb) Tnr: John O'Shea

Stratford

4.30: Oakley

Recent Fakenham winner Too Friendly (second choice) is evidently in prime form and needs to be taken very seriously but For Pleasure may not allow him to dominate this race in the same way. The answer may well be OAKLEY, who has been off since his good run at Cheltenham in December but has gone well when fresh before and already has a C&D win on his CV.

Chris Wilson

Oakley 16:30 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Richard J Bandey

Thirsk

5.25: Lexington Knight

Market support for Caraghann would put a new slant on things but LEXINGTON KNIGHT dug deep to win at Doncaster 18 days ago and he can overcome his small rise in the weights. Ready To Shine is best of the rest.

Paul Smith

Lexington Knight 17:25 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Richard Hannon

Wexford

1.40: Changing The Rules

Beaten by a front-running outsider at Kilbeggan last time, CHANGING THE RULES has strong prospects in this company. The obvious danger is Inclusion, winner of a point-to-point and a maiden hurdle.

Alan Sweetman

Changing The Rules 13:40 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

