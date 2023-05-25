Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

5.12:

The 3yo Mr Jetman was a hot favourite when winning a big-field handicap at Thirsk on Monday and is taken to defy a 6lb penalty and follow up. Oh So Audacious was an encouraging fourth over 1m at Brighton on last month's stable debut and is feared most now back down in trip, while Obee Jo and Mutanaaseq were first and second respectively over C&D last Monday and are others to consider.

Ben Hutton

Mr Jetman 17:12 Catterick View Racecard

Chelmsford

5.20:

Just the six runners, but a tight little handicap with the majority holding claims. Recent Wolverhampton winner Glory And Honour and last month's C&D winner Stormingin each have something to recommend them, while Spit Spot could easily fare better on this second start for the yard. However, the vote goes to Lunar Shadow who has run well in both starts since returning from six months off in March and the return to a longer trip could suit her.

David Bellingham

Lunar Shadow 17:20 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

Haydock

3.30:

Having performed creditably in a useful contest at Newmarket on 2,000 Guineas day, Chasseral holds particularly strong claims back down in grade. Beelzebub (second choice) is still of interest and Radio Goo Goo warrants respect in her current form, while the unexposed Hannon fillies Lulworth Cove and Ferensby are also shortlisted.

Steve Boow

Chasseral 15:30 Haydock View Racecard

Limerick

7.00:

As a three-time points winner Winnie Woodnutt should have no trouble making the transition to chasing and she showed good form in gaining an emphatic win in a 3m handicap hurdle at Kilbeggan last month. The shorter trip is a minor concern, but she can be fancied to cope with the improving Likable Chancer and recent point-to-point winner Tech Talk. Second in this race last year, Meehall is not exactly dependable but is capable of good form at this level.

Alan Sweetman

Winnie Woodnutt 19:00 Limerick View Racecard

Sandown

8.12:

The mere fact that such powerful connections have persevered with Yaanaas (who didn't make his debut until March) is a strong indication that this well-bred gelding can progress to greater heights. He raced without any cover for the vast majority of his handicap debut at Ascot so that effort is easily upgraded. Second choice Assessment was strongly fancied for a deep handicap at York last week only to be withdrawn at the start and he too looks booked for bigger things. While it seems unlikely that Light And Dark is about to snap his habit of breaking slowly, there are further races to be won off his mark.

Alistair Jones

Yaanaas 20:12 Sandown View Racecard

Wolverhampton

5.25

The in-form Triggered is effective over C&D and is taken to make it three wins from his last four starts. Plumette has won twice over C&D this year and is second choice ahead of Tom Tulliver.

Ben Hutton

Triggered 17:25 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Read these next:





Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.