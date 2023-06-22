Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Royal Ascot

4.20: Eldar Eldarov

The four-year-old Eldar Eldarov and six-year-old Coltrane have arrived at the Gold Cup via very different routes but look well worth their places at the head of the betting. Coltrane has nothing to prove over course and distance and has had to dig deep plenty of times before, but Eldar Eldarov looks thoroughly worth this second venture beyond the extended 1m6f of his St Leger triumph. He faced a daunting deficit entering the straight in last year's Queen's Vase at this meeting and the way he addressed that major problem to snatch victory shouted stamina, as did his close second when he reappeared last month in the Yorkshire Cup. Courage Mon Ami is both unusually unexposed and unusually promising, but he clearly has a fair bit more to prove contesting the season's top staying race. Subjectivist won it two years ago and is not dismissed lightly but whether his comeback can reach the same heights remains to be seen. Emily Dickinson can see the trip out if she does not need softer ground.

Richard Austen

Eldar Eldarov 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Chelmsford

2.05: The Defiant

Level Up is high on the list from the same mark as when beaten a neck at Windsor last time. The return to the all-weather is a positive if anything for him, but preference is for The Defiant, who ran really well from a long way out of the weights in warm handicaps on turf the last twice. The return to the all-weather (5-20) is in his favour too. Miss Belladonna should have the race run to suit and looks best of the others.

David Bellingham

The Defiant 14:05 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joshua Bryan Tnr: Daniel Steele

Ripon

5.15: Barrolo

A case can be made for all of these but by far the most persuasive one is for Barrolo, who looked to have plenty in reserve when scoring over course and distance last time and looks weighted to go in again despite taking a 3lb rise in the weights. Girl From Italy and Bernie The Bear have their first go over this trip and rate the chief threats in that order.

Peter Entwistle

Barrolo 17:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Grant Tuer

Leopardstown

7.20: Atbay

Open race and many of them have bits and pieces of chances. Tom McCourt's pair Shining Aitch and Rampage both have clear chances, the consistent Skontonovski should be thereabouts, while there is plenty to like about Everylittlestep. The one to beat though could be Atbay after being dropped a couple for good runs at Roscommon and Listowel, and with a good draw.

Justin O'Hanlon

Atbay 19:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Mark Fahey

Uttoxeter

7.40: Mothill

All seven runners can have good cases argued for them in this interesting race but top of the list is Mothill, who was a close second at Fontwell last month to a dual subsequent winner and may still have untapped potential at around 2m4f. Shallow River posted a good effort three weeks ago and is second choice, while Montgomery remains very unexposed.

Chris Wilson

Mothill 19:40 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Joe Anderson (5lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Lingfield

9.00: Streetstorm

Top of the list is Streetstorm, who produced a strong finish when going very close over a mile here last time and is only 1lb higher at this new trip. Brilliant Blue has finished close up on turf in his last two runs and he's feared most on his step up to 1m2f. Third choice is Naasma, who was runner-up over course and distance on her penultimate run and has claims if this sets up for her closing style.

David Moon

Streetstorm 21:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Ed Dunlop

