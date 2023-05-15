Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

3.50:

Dual course winner Robert Johnson continued the progression at Thirsk late last week but has stamina to prove upped from 1m4f, while dual course-and-distance winner Cold Henry will find this company tougher back from seven months off. Conversely it's hard to find any negatives with Oasis Prince for a yard firing in the winners of late.

Graham Wheldon

Killarney

4.55:

Having been a big eyecatcher on Friday, Workforadime may be able to gain compensation here with a step up in trip and first-time cheekpieces both likely to help. Mary Cassatt is another that should appreciate further and Roccos Inspiration should be firmly in the mix once again after a good performance at Cork last week. Pure Notions (second reserve) could be a big player if she gets a run.

Phill Anderson

Musselburgh

3.30:

The vote goes to Bicep, who is 2-2 over course-and-distance and remains open to further progress at this trip. Class-dropper Gobi Sunset is second choice, ahead of in-form St Andrew's Castle.

Steve Boow

Southwell

8.15:

Rocambolas came good under rules on last month's stable debut and can probably improve again but it's hard to get away from Kingfast, who looked back in prime form when winning comfortably at Market Rasen on Friday and competes off the same mark again here. Dan Skelton's handicap debutante Ygritte will enter the equation if lively in the betting.

Chris Wilson

Windsor

7.05:

Azure Angel won her two novice events on the all-weather and appears to bring the most promise. However, she faces a different surface on this handicap and seasonal debut, whereas Miss Bella Brand (second choice) arrives following a career best on soft ground, delivered in quite taking fashion, and Razeyna looked capable of better still when she signed off last term.

Richard Austen

Razeyna 19:05 Windsor View Racecard

Wolverhampton

4.10:

Top of the list is Tapeta specialist Bobby Joe Leg, who went very close at Southwell last Monday and is on the same mark on this drop back in grade. Second choice is the eight-year-old Calin's Lad, who has been as good as ever this spring including with his course-and-distance win in March. Others who could be dangerous are Mashaan and Catesby.

David Moon

Bobby Joe Leg 16:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.