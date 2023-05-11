Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

6.30: Fiscal Policy

Spanish Angel (second choice) is enjoying a good early season so must enter calculations in his bid for a third AW win of 2023. However, there was a lot to like about the reappearance second of Fiscal Policy at Kempton and he gets a confident vote off the same mark. Mustaffiz is weighted to have a say and needs factoring in too.
Peter Entwistle

Fiscal Policy18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Chester

3.45: City Streak

The most solid option appears to be City Streak, whose steadily progressive form last season includes a C&D second. He resumed with another good run three weeks ago. Thunder Max also looks assured of a prominent finish, if he is not adversely affected by the first-time headgear, but Ibiza Rocks might just emerge as the chief danger on his first attempt at this sort of trip. Jean Baptiste and Tudor also require a positive mention.
Richard Austen

City Streak15:45 Chester
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Clonmel

5.48: Wasthatok

Stuzzikini came back to form at Kilbeggan last time, while Western Comandor looks progressive. Another progressive type is Wasthatok who won readily at Kilbeggan and can only improve further.
Justin O'Hanlon

Wasthatok17:48 Clonmel
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Huntingdon

4.00: Denable

Recent course winners Issar D'Airy and William Of York both have plenty of scope for further progress, while Nicky Henderson's handicap debutant Swapped (second choice) may benefit from today's step up in trip and is another with potential. However, the suggestion is Denable, who is currently 4lb lower than when clear second to a very well-handicapped rival at Fontwell in the autumn and is due to go back up 2lb for his creditable run at Kempton ten days ago.
Chris Wilson 

Denable16:00 Huntingdon
Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Anthony Carson

Southwell

4.10: Roshambo

This is very interesting, with Bill Plumb going for the hat-trick after winning on his handicap debut, Rhythm remaining of interest back on the AW and Blazing Son continuing to keep his nose ahead of the handicapper. However, Roshambo gave a likeable display on her reappearance at Wolverhampton last year and more than confirmed that promise when winning at Newcastle on her most recent AW start and she can get her season off to a good start.
Emily Weber 

Roshambo16:10 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Julie Camacho

Thirsk

8.10: Sparks Fly

David Loughnane's Sparks Fly has relished testing ground when scoring twice at Windsor this spring and looks good for a quick hat-trick. There should be more to come from Wolverhampton handicap debut winner Yeoman who is narrowly preferred to Hale End for the forecast spot.
Andrew Sheret

Sparks Fly20:10 Thirsk
Jky: Laura Pearson (3lb) Tnr: David Loughnane

Published on 11 May 2023
