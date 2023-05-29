Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Ballinrobe
6.30: Ilikedwayurthinkin
Gavin Cromwell's Ilikedwayurthinkin did well to finish runner-up in this 12 months ago after an early mistake had him on the back foot and he returns after running well over trips too short. Sole Pretender has the class to be competitive if his stamina stretches to this far, while others for the shortlist include Life In The Park and the evergreen Peregrine Run, who knows his way around here.
Alistair Jones
Cartmel
4.40: Marshalled
Preference is for recent Newcastle winner Marshalled who is in career-best form for his new yard. Fire Away (second choice) and Tonto's Spirit need to bounce back from some pretty dismal recent efforts but the former won this race in 2021 and 2022, while the latter is an eight-time course winner.
Chris Wilson
Huntingdon
3.50: Kingfast
A cracking race for the grade. Bluebella (second choice) is clearly better than her lowly rating and her Worcester win wasn't a surprise in some quarters. Alkhattaaf has plenty going for him on his handicap hurdle debut but preference is for Kingfast, who has made light work of his latest two starts and can complete the hat-trick.
Jonathan Neesom
Leicester
4.15: Mahanakhon
Most of these have something to prove but Tim Easterby's lightly raced 4yo Mahanakhon hit a personal best with his strong-finishing win in a Wetherby novice last month. He's open to more progress back up in trip on his handicap debut and can strike again to complete a double. Six-time turf winner Sly Madam wasn't beaten far in a Class 2 event at Ascot last time and she's feared most ahead of Cabinet Of Clowns.
David Moon
Redcar
4.36: Dukeman
Last year's winner Strawman has a 1lb lower mark this time round and it's easy to forgive his run at York 12 days ago. He is second choice, though, behind Dukeman who surely brings significant potential to this handicap debut after his three runs last season. The Menstone Gem, with excuses on his last two outings, is third on the list.
Richard Austen
Windsor
3.45: Peace Man
There's a lot to like about second choice Andaleep's prospects now he returns to faster ground and Paradias might well improve for being gelded, but Peace Man could be too good. It's surely significant that the Gosdens kept the faith after no runs at two or three, and one of the horses he beat here three weeks ago has since won a Newbury maiden.
Alistair Jones
