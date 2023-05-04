Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

2.00:

It's worth persisting with likely front-runner BERT KIBBLER, who finished behind Jordan Electrics when a weakening favourite on last month's turf return but might be seen to better effect on today's quicker ground and remains attractively weighted on some of his earlier AW form. Jordan Electrics is probably better suited by 6f and doesn't want this to become tactical but is, nevertheless, earmarked as the main danger.

Chris Wilson

Chelmsford

6.45:

The percentage call goes to WHAT WILL BE, who is 2-2 over C&D and has a very positive jockey booking in William Buick. Cedar Cage, who ties in closely with the selection on 2m form last month, is second choice ahead of Melakaz who looks interesting back on AW assuming he takes well to Chelmsford (first run here). Last year's winner Beggarman has clear possibilities granted a revival.

Steve Boow

Lingfield

5.35:

Covert Mission looks sure to give it plenty from the rail draw but there is little to choose between him and Hul Ah Bah Loo on a recent C&D run and it's easy to prefer LAFAN who has made an immediate impact for his new yard and is still well treated on his old form despite going up 8lb for a recent Wolverhampton win. Havana Goldrush is also likely to be involved.

Emily Weber

Redcar

3.25:

Ralph Beckett's FEUD should relish this new trip and show improvement now he's pitched into handicap company for his in-form yard. Razoni (second choice) continues to thrive and is feared most, although other handicap debutants Ribal and Roaring Legend look to have better days ahead of them too and need considering in a fascinating contest.

Peter Entwistle

Salisbury

4.55:

Having improved into a fair hurdler for his new yard, MONJULES may well be presented with the perfect opportunity on this first Flat run since 2021 when he was trained in France. Last month's 2m AW winner Easter Icon is feared most, despite his lack of turf form.

Richard Austen

Tipperary

5.20:

Henry de Bromhead's BIRDIE OR BUST, second to a Willie Mullins-trained odds-on shot in both of her races, has less on her plate here. She could be tested by Something Abouther, a bumper winner who has shown promise in two maiden hurdle outings after a lengthy absence.

Alan Sweetman

