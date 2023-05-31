Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Beverley

4.40: Hostelry

Clotherholme moving back up in trip is one possibility but Hostelry (nap) is in a good run of form and should deliver another bold show after her last-gasp win last week. Her solid sequence last season lasted from May until August.

Richard Austen

Hostelry 16:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Alex Jary (7lb) Tnr: Ruth Carr

Cartmel

7.50: Grey Skies

In a race that features four last-time-out winners Grey Skies (nap) is taken to follow up last month's win at Perth with Vintage Fizz and Hidden Depths his most likely dangers.

Colin Russell

Grey Skies 19:50 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Hamilton

4.50: Arkenstaar

Recent C&D winner Arkenstaar (nap) probably needs to find more again off his revised mark but the style of that win suggests that he has a good chance to follow up. 8.6f AW winner Hi Clare gets her first chance to show what she can do as a 3yo and may represent the chief challenge, despite the late headway made by Epona Pas behind the selection last time.

Richard Austen

Arkenstaar 16:50 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Newton Abbot

4.00: Sherborne

Loved Out returned from a break with a near miss in a similar race on Saturday and he's respected turned out quickly off the same mark. Maroochi could be dangerous if she can put in a clear round on her reappearance, while Kapitaliste and Bluffmeifyoucan also enter the reckoning. However, it is hard to get away from Sherborne (nap), who turned things around with his easy win at Ffos Las three weeks ago and is a major player again in his bid to make it 2-2 since wind surgery.

David Moon

Sherborne 16:00 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (7lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Warwick

7.40: Lady Reset

After her good run on the Flat following wind surgery Lady Reset (nap) is taken to get back to winning ways with Pop The Champagne her most likely danger.

Colin Russell

Lady Reset 19:40 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Wexford

5.30: As Tears Go By

Questions marks surround several of these so it may pay to side with recent Clonmel winner As Tears Go By (nap) who probably has more improvement in him than most of these. One Last Tango rates a definite threat, while the selection's long-absent stablemate I A Connect would be of interest if there is market confidence in him.

Alan Hewison

As Tears Go By 17:30 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Corey McGivern (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

