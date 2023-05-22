Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

4.10:

With his recent Class 6 form having substance, LEAP YEAR LAD (nap) is taken to cope with this step back up in grade and follow up his Hamilton win. Unexposed Hills Of Gold is feared most, ahead of fellow handicap newcomers Farhhfromforgotten and Sophia's Starlight.

Steve Boow

Ffos Las

3.20:

John Flint's AMATEUR (nap) hit a flat spot at an inopportune time when bidding for his third consecutive win in the West Wales National over C&D last month but he battled on for a very respectable third and, still well handicapped, is taken to gain compensation in this lesser event. Gwencily Berbas was too strong for The Macon Lugnatic in the Devon National at Exeter but, on this left-handed track, there's a good chance the latter can reverse those placings.

Chris Wilson

Market Rasen

7.15:

Pens Man can show his form when fresh and is feared, but RIDGEWAY (nap) is taken to exploit this drop in class. And The New is not without hope of leaving his recent struggles behind.

Alistair Jones

Redcar

5.05:

Eight Mile has been beaten twice off this mark since a ready AW win in March, but he still looks at the top of his game and ought to make another bold bid. Erazmus, Tilt At Windmills and Bowleaze all flopped on soft ground last time but retain potential on a sounder surface, while Anieres Girl is feared down in class and going back over 7f could help Thornaby Beauty. The pair to appeal most are Rubellite and MR JETMAN (nap), with the former open to considerable progress over 7f and handicapping at a low level. Mr Jetman looked a winner in waiting when pulling clear with the favourite at Musselburgh last week and he can go one better.

Paul Smith

Roscommon

6.55:

With a hood added today, ASTAR(nap) will hopefully settle better and can get off the mark at the fifth time of asking. She should be fine on this ground. Hutton Glen will be suited by this step-up in trip but drawn in stall 15 is a hindrance. Gimme Shelter has a solid rating after two juvenile starts and can be involved on return. Galileo's Compass is most interesting of the debutants.

Tyrone Molloy

Windsor

6.35:

There is likely more to come from Lethal Nymph as a 4yo having looked a most progressive sprinter last year, but the market may be the best indicator of what is expected on this first start in 226 days. Haymaker would have a solid chance if building on his good Newbury return, but the vote goes to INDIAN CREAK (nap) who loves it here (4-9 over C&D) and seems equally effective on varying types of ground.

David Bellingham

