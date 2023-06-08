Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

8.50: Kynsa

Anificas Beauty is a good starting point given she's won three of her four races at this venue and the form of her only defeat here last time has been franked. She's sure to go well but preference is for Kynsa, who showed much improved form at Doncaster last time and could have been let in lightly on this handicap debut. The step up to 7f looks sure to suit and she's capable of better. Invested and Bell Song are others with claims. Richard Young

Ffos Las

4.00: Gavin

Judged on current form, Gavin holds leading claims and could well complete a hat-trick. Summer mare Karannelle is second choice, ahead of Sydney Blues who is unexposed over hurdles. Steve Boow

Hamilton

4.45: Elladora

Yaaser and Novak have claims but both would arguably prefer further and this is best left to Katie Scott's recent C&D winners Elladora and Thaki. As she's the one confirmed front-runner, preference is for the mare, who posted a career-best effort last time and may well be able to cope with the rise in the weights and grade. Richard Young

Leopardstown

6.00: Helpmeout

Considering she had not run since last August, Helpmeout performed well when fourth at the Curragh recently. She has won twice over C&D and may account for two of her Curragh opponents, third-placed Jaafel, and Eloquent Arthur who took fifth. Others to consider are Chavajod and Fastman, winner and second over C&D just under three weeks ago, and Dagoda, a maiden who went close at Cork last time. Alan Sweetman

Uttoxeter

5.25: Lightening Company

By far and away the most interesting proposition is Lightening Company. He has shaped perfectly well in two novices over hurdles and, given his win on the Flat this spring, this initial mark should be very manageable. Fellow handicap debutant Uggy Uggy Uggy may pose a greater threat than Izayte. Alistair Jones

Yarmouth

7.10: Trueman

Further improvement looks to be on its way from Trueman and that should secure him a win on his handicap debut. Discretion looks the most likely to challenge among the remainder, ahead of Nikovo on his British debut. Richard Austen

