Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

4.45: Kalahari Prince

Biplane will be a tough nut to crack if this spring's AW form can be transferred back to fast turf but the suggestion is Kalahari Prince, who ran well in a more competitive race than this when tried in blinkers at Beverley three weeks ago and has slipped to a good mark.

Chris Wilson

Kalahari Prince 16:45 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Gowran Park

2.37: Hotrocket

Last year's winner Spanish Tenor commands respect returning off a 9lb lower mark and Final Voyage is unlikely to be far away. However, Hotrocket ran a solid race on testing ground at Cork and it's reasonable to expect better again from him under these less taxing conditions.

Alistair Jones

Hotrocket 14:37 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (7lb) Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Listowel

4.20: Easy Game

These kind of races are often a soft touch for Easy Game but that's certainly not the case this time. Nonetheless, he's won seven of his last eight starts and is taken to enhance his wonderful strike-rate. Jeremys Flame has won four of her last six and looks the main danger.

Mark Nunan

Easy Game 16:20 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Thirsk

3.30: Menelaus

Maiden Menelaus is taken to open his account. He went very close when favourite for a similar event over C&D last month and remains unexposed at 1m on a sound surface. Last year's winner Diamond Haze is feared most, assuming he turns up in the same form. Zumurud, a close third 12 months ago, completes the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Menelaus 15:30 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Windsor

7.15: Eminency

A good-quality handicap that will take some winning. Nigel Tinkler had a winner here last week and his Squealer could easily leave his recent troubles behind him, while Spartan Arrow (second choice) was running well before getting knocked out of contention at York in a handicap that's already looking strong form. However, while stall 10 isn't perfect, Eminency is capable of stepping up plenty on his excellent third at Newmarket now he returns to the scene of his sole success to date.

Alistair Jones

Eminency 19:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Clive Cox

Wolverhampton

9.00: Sarkha

Most of these have plenty to prove at present but Iconique should have more going for her now switched back to the AW after running twice on soft ground this spring. Sarkha has to prove that the cheekpieces continue to help after winning when they were first fitted last month but he should be suited by the return to this trip and ought to have more to come. Isle Of Wolves is preferred of the remainder.

Emily Weber

Sarkha 21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Ed Dunlop

