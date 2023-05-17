Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

8.10:

There should be prominent showings from Athene's Kiss, Greek Giant, Chinthurst and Pink Lily (second choice), but HOURLESS (nap) appeared to win with something up his sleeve at Wolverhampton and a 2lb rise looks lenient.

Paul Smith

Cork

7.50:

On the strength of a Navan second over this trip, it is worth giving TIME TELLS ALL (nap) this chance to make amends for a 1m2f Gowran defeat. He may be given most to do by Cuban Affair, who made his debut in a Listed race and Dutch Gold. Gypsy Woman has a place judged on the first of two juvenile starts.

Alan Sweetman

Newton Abbot

4.20:

There are possibilities about Danton (second choice) on his handicap debut, while it will be interesting if Robinsville attracts the money again. However, PHOENIX RISEN (nap) has improved dramatically in cheekpieces and can complete the hat-trick.

Jonathan Neesom

Perth

7.00:

Few of these have better days ahead of them so Gordon Elliott's low-mileage mare COOL CROI (nap) looks the way to go given she took a step forward on her recent handicap debut when sixth at Downpatrick and promises better to come now her stamina is drawn out further. Nick Alexander's in-form pair Ultra Violet (second choice) and Arnica are weighted to have a say, while the lightly raced Ballin Bay is another who needs factoring in.

Peter Entwistle

Worcester

4.35:

Preference is for Fergal O'Brien's MOONSHINE SPIRIT (nap), who was not beaten far when a keeping-on fifth in a better race at Kempton two weeks ago. Extraordinary Man (second choice) has had jumping issues over fences but he's a key player on his best hurdling form and is respected with headgear added. Others to consider are Trick Of The Tail and hurdling newcomer Splashing Wave.

David Moon

York

3.00:

The progressive and still-unexposed MARSHMAN (nap) is taken to become the first three-year-old this century to win the Duke Of York Stakes. He looks a very promising sprinter for this season and is a highly tempting proposition on these terms, receiving a generous weight-for-age allowance. Australian raider The Astrologist, who posted a career-best effort last time out, is second on the shortlist. Smart gelding Creative Force and last year's winner Highfield Princess are highly respected, while Emaraaty Ana could go well again.

Steve Boow

