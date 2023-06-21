Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Royal Ascot

5.00: Dunum

With a rock-solid profile and the possibility of even more improvement, Irish raider Dunum (nap) is particularly appealing. He looks an ideal type for this contest and the timing is perfect, with his trainer in cracking form this month. Ghaly, another progressive sort who has strong credentials, is second choice ahead of Blue For You who ties in with that rival on a piece of form last term. Perotto holds obvious claims and Astro King looks set for another good effort, while unexposed Chasing Aphrodite and handicap debutant Reach For The Moon are other suggestions for the shortlist. As regards the draw, there has been no clear bias in recent years and the winners have come from various parts of the course.
Steve Boow

Silk
Dunum17:00 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: Miss Natalia Lupini

Hamilton

3.30: Captain Vallo

A case can be made for most of these but there was plenty to like about the reappearance Thirsk third of Captain Vallo (nap) so this C&D scorer looks the way to go. Iris Dancer also has winning C&D form and could emerge as the chief threat ahead of the unexposed Derwent Boy and in-form pair Havana Rum and Elladora.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Captain Vallo15:30 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb)Tnr: Phillip Makin

Newcastle

8.20: Squeezebox

A refusal to settle proved no hindrance for Squeezebox (nap) when the winning outsider of six at Yarmouth last week, and he can be taken to kick on whilst still unexposed at this mile trip and racing off the same mark.  Solid alternatives are few, but Bold Territories (second choice) has mark/surface in his favour again, whilst this quick second outing for Yeeeaah following almost 300 days out is interesting.
Jeremy Grayson

Silk
Squeezebox20:20 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

Ripon

8.40: Canaria Prince

Ecclesiastical, Golden Gal, Hot Scoop and Cheyenne Nation (second choice) all have something to recommend them but this looks a good opportunity for Canaria Prince (nap) to get off the mark for the season. He's been banging at the door and his latest Thirsk run, where he was always up near a good pace, was a rock-solid effort. This is weaker and he can register a fourth career success.
Paul Smith

Silk
Canaria Prince20:40 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Wexford

6.25: Barry Lyndon

There was plenty to like about the way Barry Lyndon (nap) won on his debut and if he finds improvement for that first outing, he could be hard to beat. Pink In The Park warrants respect after getting her head back in front last time and Valleyoftheeagles could be an improver back down in trip.
Phill Anderson

Silk
Barry Lyndon18:25 Wexford
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Maxwell Tnr: Dermot A McLoughlin

Worcester

3.20: Dasher Riley

Hiconic could take another step forward now that she has ended a losing run and is one of many worth considering. Lucky Lover Boy hasn't been seen for seven months but may still provide most danger to Dasher Riley (nap), who will be happier back at 2m around here.
Jonathan Neesom

Silk
Dasher Riley15:20 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: L J Morgan

Published on 21 June 2023
