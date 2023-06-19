Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

5.00: Alpine Girl

James Fanshawe's filly ALPINE GIRL (nap) seems to have some quirks but she produced a good finishing burst to open her account when dropped to 5f here two weeks ago and has plenty of scope for further progress. Skallywag Bay returned to form with a good 6f run on turf this month and, if today's drop in trip suits, she might give this a good shot from the front.
Chris Wilson

Wolverhampton

4.10: Strategic Fortune 

Most of these have something to prove but STRATEGIC FORTUNE (nap) made it 3-4 over C&D when justifying favouritism in a similar race in February and he's a big player again after another break. Second choice is Carey Street, who is on a dangerous mark and may have done too much too soon when a respectable second here last time. The other one on the shortlist is the in-form 5yo Distinction, who has each-way claims again.
David Moon

Carlisle

4.53: Purple Martini

Newmarket raider In The Giving recovered well from an unfortunate start to take third over 6f at Windsor a fortnight ago and is not opposed lightly over today's longer trip but there could still be significant further improvement to come from PURPLE MARTINI (nap), who beat a pair of subsequent triple winners when scoring at Musselburgh last month.
Chris Wilson

Kilbeggan

6.43: La Prima Donna

Though LA PRIMA DONNA (nap) is coming back from a long absence, her best form is a cut above her rivals and she is probably the Willie Mullins first-choice today. Her stablemate Space Tourist and Media Naranja can give her most to do.
Tyrone Molloy

Windsor

5.35: Mucky Mulconry

Progressive this year and ahead of the assessor turned out quickly, MUCKY MULCONRY (nap) holds particularly strong claims. Rewilding, who should build on his reappearance effort, is second choice ahead of Speed Dial Baileys who looks the pick of the handicap newcomers. Asian Queen completes the shortlist.
Steve Boow

Nottingham

7.55: Obama Army

There's guesswork involved in making cases for a few of these but not with OBAMA ARMY (nap) who ran yet another solid race last week. Ski Jump has no visor this time and that's a good thing, while Brabusach and Khangai can also feature.
Alistair Jones

Published on 19 June 2023Last updated 07:00, 19 June 2023
