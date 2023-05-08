Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Worcestor
1.45: Noahthirtytwored
The most interesting runner is Noahthirtytwored, who took very well to chasing last year and is still unexposed over fences. The handicapper was not allowed to react to last October's very creditable fourth in a useful Cheltenham novice and, if that form can be taken at face value, this seven-year-old is on a very good mark.
Chris Wilson
Ayr
2.55: Highwaygrey
There was plenty to like about Highwaygrey's eyecatching Haydock reappearance third so this course-and-distance winner gets the vote.
Peter Entwistle
Southwell
3.05: Bond Spirit
This looks ideal for Bond Spirit as he looks to add to his course-and-distance success in January.
Graham Wheldon
Roscommon
5.30: Starting Monday
Following a creditable second at Cork on Friday, Starting Monday has good prospects of going one better. on overall form, Hotrocket rates a bigger threat than Navagio.
Alan Sweetman
Windsor
8.25: Racing Demon
Preference is for Racing Demon, who finished runner-up on his last two starts including a clear second in a course-and-distance handicap on heavy ground two weeks ago. He remains feasibly treated off only 2lb higher here and may well be able to record his breakthrough win.
David Moon
Newcastle
7.05: Urban Road
The pair who appeal most are Martin's Brig and Urban Road, who won with plenty to spare at Southwell on his penultimate start and wasn't disgraced in a rare turf run last week.
Paul Smith
