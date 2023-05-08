Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Worcestor

1.45: Noahthirtytwored 

The most interesting runner is Noahthirtytwored, who took very well to chasing last year and is still unexposed over fences. The handicapper was not allowed to react to last October's very creditable fourth in a useful Cheltenham novice and, if that form can be taken at face value, this seven-year-old is on a very good mark.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Noahthirtytwored13:45 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Lee Edwards (-lb)Tnr: Adam West

Ayr

2.55: Highwaygrey

There was plenty to like about Highwaygrey's eyecatching Haydock reappearance third so this course-and-distance winner gets the vote.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Highwaygrey14:55 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Southwell

3.05: Bond Spirit

This looks ideal for Bond Spirit as he looks to add to his course-and-distance success in January.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Bond Spirit15:05 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Hogan (-lb)Tnr: Louise Allan

Roscommon

5.30: Starting Monday

Following a creditable second at Cork on Friday, Starting Monday has good prospects of going one better. on overall form, Hotrocket rates a bigger threat than Navagio.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Starting Monday17:30 Roscommon
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee (-lb)Tnr: Gillian Scott

Windsor

8.25: Racing Demon

Preference is for Racing Demon, who finished runner-up on his last two starts including a clear second in a course-and-distance handicap on heavy ground two weeks ago. He remains feasibly treated off only 2lb higher here and may well be able to record his breakthrough win.
David Moon

Silk
Racing Demon20:25 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: Ed de Giles

Newcastle

7.05: Urban Road

The pair who appeal most are Martin's Brig and Urban Road, who won with plenty to spare at Southwell on his penultimate start and wasn't disgraced in a rare turf run last week.
Paul Smith

Silk
Urban Road19:05 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Bennett (-lb)Tnr: Alan Brown

Published on 8 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 8 May 2023
