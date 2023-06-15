Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Haydock

7.10: Brian The Snail

The 9yo Brian The Snail quickened for a comfortable win at Ripon last Wednesday and should take some stopping if in the same form here. Vadamiah did well to finish fifth of 16 at Musselburgh on her reappearance having set a strong pace, and she's not yet fully exposed. She could be the chief threat although there are a few other possible dangers, including Rum Cocktail and Riversway.

Ben Hutton

Brian The Snail 19:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Patrick Morris

Leopardstown

5.20: Dazzling Spirit

Quite weak stuff by Leopardstown standard. Jaafel will go close on his Curragh form while bottom-weight Amanirenas can step up on her Fairyhouse run. Her run at Listowel suggests that Dazzling Spirit is coming back to the form of last autumn and she can land this.

Justin O'Hanlon

Dazzling Spirit 17:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jamie Powell Tnr: Thomas Mullins

Newbury

4.30: Shobiz

The standout contender is Shobiz, an uncomplicated sprinter who is still progressing. Treacherous finished just over 2l off the selection here last month and a strong pace up front would aid his chances. Strike isn't badly handicapped and also comes into it after an excusable quiet run on his AW return.

Alistair Jones

Shobiz 16:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Nottingham

4.20 Bayraat

Dolly Gray might not find it as easy dominating this field as she did in a small-field fillies' event here last week but she found plenty there and the Topspeed figure backs it up. She's respected, while Impeller, Sam's Call and the unexposed Mine That Ship also have something to recommend them. This could be the day Bayraat makes the breakththough though, with last week's Wetherby second suggesting this mark is within his range.

Paul Smith

Bayraat 16:20 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Tom Tate

Worcester

8.25: Evenwood Sonofagun

The form of the race in which Evenwood Sonofagun finished fifth last time is rock solid and this looks an ideal chance for him to get off the mark. Kenzai Warrior and the useful ex-Flat racer Valparaiso are two others to consider.

Colin Russell

Evenwood Sonofagun 20:25 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Yarmouth

5.10: Bernard Spierpoint

C&D winner Wrath Of Hector was runner-up in a classified event at Wolverhampton last time and he's respected back on turf. Griggy didn't get much luck at Bath last month and looks interesting on his step back up in trip, while Next Second\p and Bankrupt could also be dangerous. However, it is hard to get away from Bernard Spierpoint, who justified favouritism with his dominant display at Brighton last week and may well be able to repeat the trick under a penalty here.

David Moon

Bernard Spierpoint 17:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Darryll Holland

