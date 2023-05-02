Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ballinrobe

8.18:

Readin Tommy Wrong has to be respected on bumper debut for these connections but ANY ROAD has rock-solid credentials, especially on the form of his Cork second last time and he can deservedly get off the mark. Arabian Diamond wasn't disgraced on debut in a strong maiden hurdle and is respected reverting to a bumper.

Tyrone Molloy

Brighton

3.20:

It might pay to focus on the unexposed 3yos in this interesting fillies' handicap. Top of the list is RICH, who held her own in a good-quality AW conditions race on her recent seasonal debut and may still have significant potential. Maid In Kentucky is untested on turf but the form of her AW novice win in March reads well and she is feared most. Three Priests ran well in defeat on her handicap debut and may fare best of the older ones.

Chris Wilson

Newcastle

9.00:

Although this looks quite competitive the in-form course winner SPIRIT OF BOWLAND is taken to complete a hat-trick by beating Odd Socks Havana and Rum Runner.

Colin Russell

Nottingham

4.40:

The well-bred MUTAANY could be on a good mark even before factoring in the possibility of improvement on this first run since being gelded. He's the selection ahead of the in-form front-runner Open Market, although Wen Moon and Fox Master are other possible players.

Ben Hutton

Wolverhampton

8.45:

A low-grade handicap but a few runners of interest all the same. Viewfromthestars (second choice) is capable of winning at this level and can go well, while Chifa was improving in the autumn and these conditions suit him well. Martineo, Tea Garden and Portelet Bay can all have a case argued but STORM MASTER went desperately close over 6f last time and can gain his second C&D win.

Paul Smith

Yarmouth

2.30:

Solanna (second choice) arrives in good nick from the AW and has winning form on turf so must enter calculations but ELJAYTEE returned an improved model when getting off the mark over C&D last time and can defy a 3lb weights rise with that form having been franked. Mc'Ted appeals as the pick of the remainder for place purposes.

Peter Entwistle

