Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Fontwell
8.15: Scamallach Liath
Several of these like to lead so this should be a good stamina test. That will suit SCAMALLACH LIATH (nap), who looks a thorough stayer and should have more to offer at this early stage of his career. Good News is next best.
Jonathan Neesom
Newmarket
8.05: Connemara Coast
The trouble in running encountered by CONNEMARA COAST (nap) over a mile here last time will not have gone unnoticed but he probably remains well handicapped and his pedigree looks promising enough for 1m2f. Fox Journey is one of several others moving up in trip and he is feared most, although Cavern Club needs a mention with his wayward but strong-finishing efforts as a two-year-old.
Richard Austen
Perth
4.00: Scots Poet
A winner at Musselburgh in February, SCOTS POET (nap) might have been a shade unlucky not to land a valuable series final there two starts ago and would almost certainly have preferred a stronger pace to aim at before running on well for fourth at Ayr last time. He remains very much of interest and gets the vote here ahead of recent Flat winner Bertie's Wish. Calico and Well Planted should also feature.
Chris Wilson
Salisbury
2.05: Relief Rally
An intriguing race. There was a lot to like about the debut win of Juniper Berries and the form of that easy Bath victory has been given some strength by a few of those in behind. She's clearly a good prospect but RELIEF RALLY (nap) also created a very positive impression when winning at Windsor. William Haggas's filly had only just turned two when overcoming her inexperience to score cosily on that occasion and she could be open to the greater progress. Both newcomers need a market check, while Liv My Life can't be discounted in receipt of weight and Chinese Knot should also step forward considerably from her debut run.
Paul Smith
Tipperary
7.15: Present Soldier
With two solid runs under his girth in maiden hurdles behind smart sorts, PRESENT SOLDIER (nap) should be able to get off the mark today up to a trip that should suit. What Path has questions to answer back from a break but represents a formidable outfit and has to be respected. Easy Fella and Misty's Gift have similar chances but Noble Talent and Walk In The Dark are potential improvers.
Tyrone Molloy
York
5.20: Chesspiece
The Johnston yard has proved the best starting point for this race in recent years and their Knockbrex should have a big say judged on the promise he showed last time in a novice at Haydock. However, CHESSPIECE (nap) might still prove a class apart even with clear top weight, having shown plenty of promise when put in his place last time by the Derby favourite. That was just his second start and his first this season. Impressive AW winners Land Legend and Torre Del Oro complete the shortlist.
Richard Austen
Read more . . .
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket and Fontwell on Thursday evening
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Perth and York on Thursday afternoon
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.