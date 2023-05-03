Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

4.25:

Champion Stakes third My Prospero perhaps isn't totally crying out for this drop back to 1m but he's top on ratings and commands major respect. Chindit, who has a good record at Ascot and when fresh, looks an interesting alternative from a punting perspective, while his stablemate Lusail (second choice) has a respectable chance on peak form. Lightly raced Cash is open to improvement back on turf.

Steve Boow

Brighton

7.40:

Gary Moore's filly Asense did not enjoy the run of the race when sixth behind Seattle King here on her recent seasonal debut and, with that run under her belt, she could be ready to open her account today. Seattle King will be respected back at this trip if he makes a quick reappearance after yesterday's run over further, while Sun Festival has become too well handicapped to ignore.

Chris Wilson

Gowran Park

6.20:

Despite her yard having been notably quiet so far this season, Redressed gets the vote after showing up well on her return at the Curragh. Lyrical Poetry is a danger and, with the three-year-olds in receipt of a stone, Madly Truly is interesting stepping up in trip.

Mark Nunan

Kempton

8.30:

The suggestion is likely improver Lailah, who will be all the more interesting if the market speaks positively on her return from a layoff. Second choice is Cap D'antibes, who holds every chance off his current mark back down in grade. Damascus Finish and Purple Poppy, both solid contenders on recent form, complete the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Pontefract

5.10:

A few of these have saved their best for the AW scene and that's especially true of Inexplicable, for whom this is only a third run on turf. Little Ted ran surprisingly well on ground too soft for him at Thirsk and he's also better over this longer trip. Mr Strutter is preferred of the remainder.

Alistair Jones

Wolverhampton

5.15:

It's possible Rebel Redemption, who's done most racing over 6f, will be allowed his own way, in which case he'd be dangerous. Otherwise Brasil Power and Sharvara are both attractively handicapped, with the former preferred now back with his former yard having been gelded. Asadjumeirah is also fairly treated but a small field over this trip wouldn't look optimal.

Graham Wheldon

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.