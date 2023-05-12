Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

5.20:

Prince Of Zenda is the only runner lacking a recent outing but there's reason to believe he can make a better 3yo and the booking of William Buick heightens interest. He's second choice ahead of Stage Show, but DOCKLANDS earns the vote. It's interesting that he held an Irish Guineas entry when winning as he was entitled to at Kempton, in turn fulfilling the promise of his previous efforts that included a close second behind a horse who's now BHA-rated 109. It further bodes well that his sire was very classy on soft ground.

Alistair Jones

Docklands 17:20 Ascot View Racecard

Chester

3.15:

Emiyn can put up another bold show from the front at Chester but this time round he may well be cut down by CALL MY BLUFF, which didn't quite happen when they met here on good to soft last September. It will help the selection if the ground is more testing today, as it was when he reappeared in fine form three weeks ago. Falcon Eight (first and fifth in the last two runnings of this race) should be up there at the finish once again, while Metier (second choice) is highly respected despite his wide draw. Vino Victrix appeals on several counts but not with his record on soft ground.

Richard Austen

Call My Bluff 15:15 Chester View Racecard

Kilbeggan

8.30:

Though expensive point' winner Croke Park and Willie Mullins' newcomer You Oughta Know hold significant appeal on track debut, it is difficult to get away from the claims of JOSHUA DES FLOS. He was third in a strong Punchestown maiden hurdle on his last start and a repeat of that level of form back in a bumper should do.

Tyrone Molloy

Joshua Des Flos 20:30 Kilbeggan View Racecard

Market Rasen

2.50:

The selection is SCIPION, who has been in good form since being tried in cheekpieces, and is taken to beat Frenchy Du Large and the in-form mare Betty Baloo.

Colin Russell

Scipion 14:50 Market Rasen View Racecard

Nottingham

7.30:

This looks to be between the 3yos, including last month's narrow C&D winner Kamanika, who is now 4lb higher but still improving. Tiamat and Marmara Star could be given a chance if able to produce their best AW form on turf, but IATO'S ANGEL holds particularly strong claims having run so well in both starts since returning to turf last month. She is already due to go up another 5lb.

David Bellingham

Iato's Angel 19:30 Nottingham View Racecard

Ripon

7.40:

Rich Waters is not without interest starting out for Grant Tuer and multiple C&D scorer Mark's Choice is another who could easily bounce back. Count D'Orsay needs factoring in too off a falling mark but FORTAMOUR signalled he's ready to go in again when an encouraging fourth over C&D last time and can repeat last year's win.

Peter Entwistle

Fortamour 19:40 Ripon View Racecard

Wolverhampton

7.50:

Most of these have plenty to prove and the one that stands out is Tony Carroll's WEDGEWOOD, who has found plenty of progress with her C&D wins this spring and is a major player again in her hat-trick bid. The pick of the opposition could be Rewilding, who is a half-brother to two sprint winners and looks a possible improver on his handicap debut.

David Moon

Wedgewood 19:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

