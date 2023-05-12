Racing Post logo
Nap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

5.20: Docklands

Prince Of Zenda is the only runner lacking a recent outing but there's reason to believe he can make a better 3yo and the booking of William Buick heightens interest. He's second choice ahead of Stage Show, but DOCKLANDS earns the vote. It's interesting that he held an Irish Guineas entry when winning as he was entitled to at Kempton, in turn fulfilling the promise of his previous efforts that included a close second behind a horse who's now BHA-rated 109. It further bodes well that his sire was very classy on soft ground.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Docklands17:20 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner (-lb)Tnr: Harry Eustace

Chester

3.15: Call My Bluff

Emiyn can put up another bold show from the front at Chester but this time round he may well be cut down by CALL MY BLUFF, which didn't quite happen when they met here on good to soft last September. It will help the selection if the ground is more testing today, as it was when he reappeared in fine form three weeks ago. Falcon Eight (first and fifth in the last two runnings of this race) should be up there at the finish once again, while Metier (second choice) is highly respected despite his wide draw. Vino Victrix appeals on several counts but not with his record on soft ground.
Richard Austen

Silk
Call My Bluff15:15 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: J F Egan (-lb)Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Kilbeggan

8.30: Joshua Des Flos

Though expensive point' winner Croke Park and Willie Mullins' newcomer You Oughta Know hold significant appeal on track debut, it is difficult to get away from the claims of JOSHUA DES FLOS. He was third in a strong Punchestown maiden hurdle on his last start and a repeat of that level of form back in a bumper should do.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Joshua Des Flos20:30 Kilbeggan
View Racecard
Jky: Mr T Hamilton (-lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Market Rasen

2.50: Scipion

The selection is SCIPION, who has been in good form since being tried in cheekpieces, and is taken to beat Frenchy Du Large and the in-form mare Betty Baloo.
Colin Russell

Silk
Scipion14:50 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Jay Tidball (7lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

Nottingham

7.30: Iato's Angel

This looks to be between the 3yos, including last month's narrow C&D winner Kamanika, who is now 4lb higher but still improving. Tiamat and Marmara Star could be given a chance if able to produce their best AW form on turf, but IATO'S ANGEL holds particularly strong claims having run so well in both starts since returning to turf last month. She is already due to go up another 5lb.
David Bellingham

Silk
Iato's Angel19:30 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Ripon

7.40: Fortamour

Rich Waters is not without interest starting out for Grant Tuer and multiple C&D scorer Mark's Choice is another who could easily bounce back. Count D'Orsay needs factoring in too off a falling mark but FORTAMOUR signalled he's ready to go in again when an encouraging fourth over C&D last time and can repeat last year's win.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Fortamour19:40 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Hanagan (-lb)Tnr: Ben Haslam

Wolverhampton

7.50: Wedgewood

Most of these have plenty to prove and the one that stands out is Tony Carroll's WEDGEWOOD, who has found plenty of progress with her C&D wins this spring and is a major player again in her hat-trick bid. The pick of the opposition could be Rewilding, who is a half-brother to two sprint winners and looks a possible improver on his handicap debut.
David Moon

Silk
Wedgewood19:50 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Tony Carroll

Published on 12 May 2023
