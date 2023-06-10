Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Haydock

Mr Wagyu (1.50)

There was a significant advantage for those drawn high at the big meeting here a fortnight ago and while there is no guarantee that history will repeat itself, the inclination is to look among those drawn nearer the stands rail. Step forward Mr Wagyu, a well-handicapped sprinter who ran well at Epsom last week when doing comfortably the best of those to chase a strong pace. He has won twice over this course and distance already and can give weight away all round. Last year's winner Silver Samurai has never quite scaled the heights that looked likely after he scooted to the front here 12 months ago but he's still respected, while Raatea and Illusionist (second choice) have something to recommend them if the draw isn't so pivotal. Music Society is another to consider.

Paul Smith

Beverley

Jewel Maker (4.25)

After definite signs of returning to form when a luckless fourth at Redcar, Jewel Maker is of strong interest in this lower grade. Eklil could prove the chief danger after his pleasing return to action, while Berry Edge is another with claims.

Alistair Jones

Bangor

Midnight Jewel (4.00)

Heartbreak Kid could be a tough nut to crack after his recent win over course and distance but Midnight Jewel looks poised to continue last year's good work.

Jonathan Neesom

Punchestown

Striking (5.25)

It's hard to oppose Striking, who has finished runner-up in his last two maiden hurdle outings and that level of form sets a clear standard in a weak contest. Littel Flour has an each-way squeak if she returned to form while any support for the newcomers Sea Aster or Farrokh would be worth noting.

Phill Anderson

Catterick

Live In The Moment (4.30)

A lower draw would have been ideal but Live In The Moment shaped well on his penultimate run and last week's Dash disappointment is easy to forgive. The jockey-cam footage showed just how badly he was affected by the stalls malfunction on that occasion and he can gain some compensation. Last year's winner Mid Winster has had a wind operation since her last run and is handicapped to go well, while Nelson Gay is another lurking on a favourable mark and could step forward on recent efforts.

Paul Smith

Chepstow

Class Member (6.55)

Dropped 2lb since a creditable third at Lingfield 11 days ago, Class Member can now open her account. Jax Edge is in good form but would appeal more over further and/or on slower ground, while Doctor Mozart was tenacious when winning on Polytrack last week but might be vulnerable back on turf. Perhaps the main threat to the selection will emerge from Fragrance, who didn't run badly on her seasonal/stable debut and is very well handicapped on some of her juvenile form

Chris Wilson

Lingfield

Easy Equation (7.15)

The vote goes to Easy Equation, who has scored twice this year including a strong-finishing win this over course and distance last Thursday. He's only 2lb higher on this drop back in grade and may well be able to strike again. Second choice is Cherry Cola, who won at Yarmouth last month before her close third behind the selection here last week. Another to consider is Smokey Malone, who ran well behind Cherry Cola last time and has shaped as though this step up to 2m could suit.

David Moon

