Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

9.00:

Paramaribo was denied a clear run before finishing well to go close at Musselburgh last week and is not opposed lightly off the same mark here. However, preference is for LAWMANS BLIS (nap), who ran well on Tapeta three weeks ago and is attractively weighted on some of last year's turf form. Ask Peter and Two Auld Pals can also feature.

Chris Wilson

Lawmans Blis 21:00 Ayr View Racecard

Brighton

2.23:

Metarace offered a bit more last time and still has time to do better, while Mr Fayez and the class-dropping Hey Ho Let's Go also come into the reckoning. The pair to appeal most are recent AW winner Big Time Maybe and topweight I'M MABLE (nap). The former is fully effective around here and won't be easy to catch but the selection has dropped a long way in the weights and her last two runs have strongly suggested she retains sufficient ability to win a race of this nature.

Paul Smith

I'm Mable 14:23 Brighton View Racecard

Hexham

8.20:

Some of these are out of the weights and others would appear to be running over the wrong trip. FIRST REVOLUTION (nap) has a lot going for him and his latest conqueror was a chasing debutant who looked well ahead of his mark. Robins Field could be the danger, followed by Lake Takapuna.

Alistair Jones

First Revolution 20:20 Hexham View Racecard

Huntingdon

3.00:

This can go to QOYA (nap), who ran well for a long way when third in a C&D fillies' race in March and, if her Flat form is a guide, could be on a good mark for today's handicap hurdle debut. Last-time-out winner Well Done Dani is not yet fully exposed and ought to make her presence felt, while Ceci Wells took a good step forward when fitted with blinkers last time and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Qoya 15:00 Huntingdon View Racecard

Wolverhampton

4.40:

There are a couple in here who could take a step up now handicapping such as the nicely bred Delayed Action, while Dame Laura Knight wouldn't need to improve much from last month's handicap debut at Chelmsford to play a part. However, H KEY LAILS (nap) looks the solid option having won over C&D in March and been beaten less than a length in two of his three starts since.

David Bellingham

H Key Lails 16:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Punchestown

2.15:

Having run a stormer on hurdling debut at Killarney on return, BOHER ROAD (nap) should be able to go one better today, though it is only nine days since that run. Night Sparkle disappointed last time but has a chance on the form of her hurdling debut effort. Mister Wilson has a squeak while Augeron and Ashdale Flyer are of interest on debut.

Tyrone Molloy

Boher Road 14:15 Punchestown View Racecard

Gowran Park

5.40:

With an official rating of 95, PERFECT PORTRAIT (nap) should have the winning of this. Perhaps she just needed the run on her seasonal debut, and she can uphold the form of that race with Time To Soar. The main dangers may be turf debutante Letiza and Paris Review who has had another run since finishing behind Hey Whatever at Naas.

Alan Sweetman

Perfect Portrait 17:40 Gowran Park View Racecard

