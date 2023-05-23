Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Ayr
9.00: Lawmans Blis
Paramaribo was denied a clear run before finishing well to go close at Musselburgh last week and is not opposed lightly off the same mark here. However, preference is for LAWMANS BLIS (nap), who ran well on Tapeta three weeks ago and is attractively weighted on some of last year's turf form. Ask Peter and Two Auld Pals can also feature.
Chris Wilson
Brighton
2.23: I'm Mable
Metarace offered a bit more last time and still has time to do better, while Mr Fayez and the class-dropping Hey Ho Let's Go also come into the reckoning. The pair to appeal most are recent AW winner Big Time Maybe and topweight I'M MABLE (nap). The former is fully effective around here and won't be easy to catch but the selection has dropped a long way in the weights and her last two runs have strongly suggested she retains sufficient ability to win a race of this nature.
Paul Smith
Hexham
8.20: First Revolution
Some of these are out of the weights and others would appear to be running over the wrong trip. FIRST REVOLUTION (nap) has a lot going for him and his latest conqueror was a chasing debutant who looked well ahead of his mark. Robins Field could be the danger, followed by Lake Takapuna.
Alistair Jones
Huntingdon
3.00: Qoya
This can go to QOYA (nap), who ran well for a long way when third in a C&D fillies' race in March and, if her Flat form is a guide, could be on a good mark for today's handicap hurdle debut. Last-time-out winner Well Done Dani is not yet fully exposed and ought to make her presence felt, while Ceci Wells took a good step forward when fitted with blinkers last time and is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Wolverhampton
4.40: H Key Lails
There are a couple in here who could take a step up now handicapping such as the nicely bred Delayed Action, while Dame Laura Knight wouldn't need to improve much from last month's handicap debut at Chelmsford to play a part. However, H KEY LAILS (nap) looks the solid option having won over C&D in March and been beaten less than a length in two of his three starts since.
David Bellingham
Punchestown
2.15: Boher Road
Having run a stormer on hurdling debut at Killarney on return, BOHER ROAD (nap) should be able to go one better today, though it is only nine days since that run. Night Sparkle disappointed last time but has a chance on the form of her hurdling debut effort. Mister Wilson has a squeak while Augeron and Ashdale Flyer are of interest on debut.
Tyrone Molloy
Gowran Park
5.40: Perfect Portrait
With an official rating of 95, PERFECT PORTRAIT (nap) should have the winning of this. Perhaps she just needed the run on her seasonal debut, and she can uphold the form of that race with Time To Soar. The main dangers may be turf debutante Letiza and Paris Review who has had another run since finishing behind Hey Whatever at Naas.
Alan Sweetman
