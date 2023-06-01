Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
8.30: B Associates
Top of the list is Jim Goldie's improver B Associates, who justified favouritism when holding off a subsequent winner at Musselburgh two weeks ago and a 4lb rise for that success looks fair. Second choice is Holloway Girl, who stayed on well when runner-up on her handicap debut at Redcar in April and is open to more progress on this step back up in trip. Others who could be dangerous are The Muffin Man and Dresden Green.
David Moon
3.12: Imperiousity
From a good draw to be prominent there should be another bold show from the consistent Imperiousity. Byefornow is the other solid option after two good runs here. Doctor Mozart and Victors Dream are other likely contenders.
Alistair Jones
6.40: Lenebane
More To Follow fared much better when a clear second at Newcastle but he has more to do from 5lb out of the weights here and preference is for Lenebane, who kicked off her handicap career with a promising third behind a resurgent rival over C&D last month. Jamie Snowden's Double Click has won twice this spring and is still unexposed in this sphere but he was due to run at Warwick last night.
David Moon
4.50: Lily In The Jungle
Another Baar is on the upgrade and can go well, while both Tim Easterby's runners have something to recommend them and Azucena should be sharper with her reappearance behind her. Lily In The Jungle is ideally suited by the conditions though and she can defy a penalty for her recent C&D success.
Paul Smith
2.00: Arlo's Sunshine
Having made the frame in five of her six visits here Eyes has to be considered despite her moderate strike-rate, but this can go to Arlo's Sunshine who has twice been successful over C&D and again ran well here last time. No Diggity hasn't had many goes on turf, but could be interesting back on a faster surface especially if attracting market support.
David Bellingham
6.30: Kings Time
Although he may ultimately want 7f to be seen to best effect, Kings Time could be the one to side with here. Navalny holds a pretty lofty rating but is a tricky sort at the start and hard to be confident in. Paradise Perfect and Running Cool hold solid place claims, while newcomer Brookie Cookie is worth a look.
Alan Hewison
4.35: Star Kissed
A very competitive race. Last week's winner Halla Ban will appreciate the step up in trip, while Rattle And Hum comes here in good form and is just 2lb higher for his convincing Sligo maiden win. The selection is the unexposed Star Kissed who did not quite get home over 1m6f at the Curragh and will be very hard to beat here.
Justin O'Hanlon
