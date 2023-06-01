Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

8.30: B Associates

Top of the list is Jim Goldie's improver B Associates, who justified favouritism when holding off a subsequent winner at Musselburgh two weeks ago and a 4lb rise for that success looks fair. Second choice is Holloway Girl, who stayed on well when runner-up on her handicap debut at Redcar in April and is open to more progress on this step back up in trip. Others who could be dangerous are The Muffin Man and Dresden Green.

David Moon

B Associates 20:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Lingfield

3.12: Imperiousity

From a good draw to be prominent there should be another bold show from the consistent Imperiousity. Byefornow is the other solid option after two good runs here. Doctor Mozart and Victors Dream are other likely contenders.

Alistair Jones

Imperiousity 15:12 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Amanda Perrett

Market Rasen

6.40: Lenebane

More To Follow fared much better when a clear second at Newcastle but he has more to do from 5lb out of the weights here and preference is for Lenebane, who kicked off her handicap career with a promising third behind a resurgent rival over C&D last month. Jamie Snowden's Double Click has won twice this spring and is still unexposed in this sphere but he was due to run at Warwick last night.

David Moon

Lenebane 18:40 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Ripon

4.50: Lily In The Jungle

Another Baar is on the upgrade and can go well, while both Tim Easterby's runners have something to recommend them and Azucena should be sharper with her reappearance behind her. Lily In The Jungle is ideally suited by the conditions though and she can defy a penalty for her recent C&D success.

Paul Smith

Lily In The Jungle 16:50 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Philip Kirby

Yarmouth

2.00: Arlo's Sunshine

Having made the frame in five of her six visits here Eyes has to be considered despite her moderate strike-rate, but this can go to Arlo's Sunshine who has twice been successful over C&D and again ran well here last time. No Diggity hasn't had many goes on turf, but could be interesting back on a faster surface especially if attracting market support.

David Bellingham

Arlo's Sunshine 14:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck

Fairyhouse

6.30: Kings Time

Although he may ultimately want 7f to be seen to best effect, Kings Time could be the one to side with here. Navalny holds a pretty lofty rating but is a tricky sort at the start and hard to be confident in. Paradise Perfect and Running Cool hold solid place claims, while newcomer Brookie Cookie is worth a look.

Alan Hewison

Kings Time 18:30 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Roscommon

4.35: Star Kissed

A very competitive race. Last week's winner Halla Ban will appreciate the step up in trip, while Rattle And Hum comes here in good form and is just 2lb higher for his convincing Sligo maiden win. The selection is the unexposed Star Kissed who did not quite get home over 1m6f at the Curragh and will be very hard to beat here.

Justin O'Hanlon

Star Kissed 16:35 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

