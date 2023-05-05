Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cheltenham

7.45:

Shantou Flyer enhanced his excellent record here with his third at the Festival, but he didn't get home in this 12 months ago and stamina is a concern. Preference is for his old foe Law Of Gold, who just missed out in this last year and that's only one of many excellent efforts over the past few seasons that cement his claims. Just Your Type will keep on running and has each-way claims. Alistair Jones

Cork

8.10:

Ballydoyle colts Farnborough and Canute clash again over an extra 2f and the former can confirm Leopardstown form although it might be closer between them if the ground is quicker today. Young Ireland is entitled to be thereabouts again but is vulnerable to less exposed types. Mark Nunan

Downpatrick

6.15:

Artiste D'Ainay and Ossifer Hops have chances but Ring O Roses had the last-named 10l adrift when running a race full of promise at Navan and Henry De Bromhead's mare is bred to go on to better things. Alistair Jones

Goodwood

3.10:

Marshal Dan is much better than he showed at Newbury last time and is feared, especially as he's likely to be able to get to the stands' rail quite early. Last year's winner Shobiz returns off the same mark and also comes into the reckoning, while Sergeant Tibbs (second choice) can build on his encouraging stable debut last month. Spanish Star also made an encouraging seasonal debut though and he can win again under his optimum conditions. Paul Smith

Musselburgh

3.50:

Solid contender Lednikov is taken to follow up last year's success in this contest. Carlos Felix, on recent form, is feared most ahead of \bSmart Lass\p who looks interesting back at this track. Scottish Wind is open to improvement. Steve Boow

Newcastle

7.55:

Currently 2-2 over C&D, having seen off Rossmore Nation and Northern Spirit two months ago, Trabajo Detecho did nothing wrong when one of three to come away at Doncaster last weekend and is fancied to see off Bella Kopella (second choice). AW debutant Another Baar and Razzam are two more to consider. Graham Wheldon

Newmarket

2.25:

The vote goes to Shouldvebeenaring who has the best chance on ratings and, judged on the way he finished over 6f here last month, should be as effective back at 7f. All things considered, he looks very solid. The improving Majestic Pride is feared most, ahead of interesting turf debutant Iconic Moment. Steve Boow

