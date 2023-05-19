Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newbury

1.30: Rival

A few of these are interesting from a handicapping point of view such as Taravara, Le Reveur, Newton Jack and Greg The Great, but Rival (nap) may prove the answer having run well to finish third in both starts since returning last month, including in a much stronger contest last time. Were the ground to dry out then Lenny's Spirit could pose the main danger having run so well on good to firm last summer, including off higher marks than today. Flag of Truth and Sandy Paradise are others to consider in an open race.
David Bellingham

Silk
Rival13:30 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky (-lb)Tnr: John Flint

Newmarket

3.25: Adjuvant

Preference is for Adjuvant (nap), who ran well in a higher grade over C&D on 1,000 Guineas day and is ahead of the assessor turned out before his new mark kicks in. He holds obvious claims provided the bounce factor is avoided. Prince Alex is the second choice, granted suitable ground. Saratoga Gold (third choice) remains of interest granted a sound surface, while Australian Angel is another for the shortlist.
Steve Boow

Silk
Adjuvant15:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Burns (3lb)Tnr: Michael Bell

York

3.35: Siskany

The key may well be the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, on which evidence Siskany (nap) has a good chance to reverse placings with Broome, given today's 3lb swing at the weights and 2f shorter trip. Broome is relatively unexposed as a stayer, though, and should provide plenty of resistance. With the St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov having to concede weight all round, it's the front-running Quickthorn who looks the most potent of the other runners, particularly given that he won by a street in last season's Group 2 Lonsdale here in August.
Richard Austen

Silk
Siskany15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Leopardstown

8.30: Shamida

This step up to 1m4f has to be a major plus for Shamida (nap) who was never nearer than at the finish here 12 days ago. Her top-level entries are at this distance. Scarlett O'Hara can be fancied on similar grounds and she wasn't far behind the selection on her debut. Water Nymph is becoming disappointing.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Shamida20:30 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes (-lb)Tnr: D K Weld

Downpatrick

7.15: Gorthill

Freshened up since a below par effort at Oldtown in February, Gorthill (nap) is taken to make a winning debut under Rules. Nevermindestranger is another of interest on track debut while Matthews Hill has shown improved form lately.
Mark Nunan

Silk
Gorthill19:15 Downpatrick
View Racecard
Jky: Mr N McParlan (-lb)Tnr: Mrs Caroline McCaldin

Aintree

7.40: Kinondo Kwetu

A competitive handicap but Kinondo Kwetu (nap) brings strong C&D form to the party after his excellent effort here on Grand National day. Lounge Lizard has looked good in dominating small fields but this will test his mettle off a career-high mark. The second choice is Go On Chez.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Kinondo Kwetu19:40 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan England (-lb)Tnr: Sam England

Hamilton

6.15: Mews House 

This can go to multiple 5f winner Mews House (nap), who had a near-miss at Catterick on Monday and should be hard to catch off the same mark on this drop back in trip/grade. Aconcagua Mountain ended last year with two clearcut wins at Wolverhampton and could be the main danger if he can pick up where he left off. Dual course-and-distance winner Red Allure looks interesting back at this track, while the in-form six-year-old Spanish Angel also enters the reckoning.
David Moon

Silk
Mews House18:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Mathers (-lb)Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday  

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 19 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 19 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips