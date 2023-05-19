Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newbury

1.30:

A few of these are interesting from a handicapping point of view such as Taravara, Le Reveur, Newton Jack and Greg The Great, but Rival (nap) may prove the answer having run well to finish third in both starts since returning last month, including in a much stronger contest last time. Were the ground to dry out then Lenny's Spirit could pose the main danger having run so well on good to firm last summer, including off higher marks than today. Flag of Truth and Sandy Paradise are others to consider in an open race.

David Bellingham

Rival 13:30 Newbury View Racecard

Newmarket

3.25:

Preference is for Adjuvant (nap), who ran well in a higher grade over C&D on 1,000 Guineas day and is ahead of the assessor turned out before his new mark kicks in. He holds obvious claims provided the bounce factor is avoided. Prince Alex is the second choice, granted suitable ground. Saratoga Gold (third choice) remains of interest granted a sound surface, while Australian Angel is another for the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Adjuvant 15:25 Newmarket View Racecard

York

3.35:

The key may well be the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, on which evidence Siskany (nap) has a good chance to reverse placings with Broome, given today's 3lb swing at the weights and 2f shorter trip. Broome is relatively unexposed as a stayer, though, and should provide plenty of resistance. With the St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov having to concede weight all round, it's the front-running Quickthorn who looks the most potent of the other runners, particularly given that he won by a street in last season's Group 2 Lonsdale here in August.

Richard Austen

Siskany 15:35 York View Racecard

Leopardstown

8.30:

This step up to 1m4f has to be a major plus for Shamida (nap) who was never nearer than at the finish here 12 days ago. Her top-level entries are at this distance. Scarlett O'Hara can be fancied on similar grounds and she wasn't far behind the selection on her debut. Water Nymph is becoming disappointing.

Alistair Jones

Shamida 20:30 Leopardstown View Racecard

Downpatrick

7.15:

Freshened up since a below par effort at Oldtown in February, Gorthill (nap) is taken to make a winning debut under Rules. Nevermindestranger is another of interest on track debut while Matthews Hill has shown improved form lately.

Mark Nunan

Gorthill 19:15 Downpatrick View Racecard

Aintree

7.40:

A competitive handicap but Kinondo Kwetu (nap) brings strong C&D form to the party after his excellent effort here on Grand National day. Lounge Lizard has looked good in dominating small fields but this will test his mettle off a career-high mark. The second choice is Go On Chez.

Alistair Jones

Kinondo Kwetu 19:40 Aintree View Racecard

Hamilton

6.15:

This can go to multiple 5f winner Mews House (nap), who had a near-miss at Catterick on Monday and should be hard to catch off the same mark on this drop back in trip/grade. Aconcagua Mountain ended last year with two clearcut wins at Wolverhampton and could be the main danger if he can pick up where he left off. Dual course-and-distance winner Red Allure looks interesting back at this track, while the in-form six-year-old Spanish Angel also enters the reckoning.

David Moon

Mews House 18:15 Hamilton View Racecard

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.