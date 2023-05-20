Racing Post logo
Tipping

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newbury

4.10: Outbreak

There was plenty to like about the way in which Outbreak scored on good ground at Newmarket two weeks ago and that puts him top of the list. Kingdom Come, like the selection, has been making up for lost time since a layoff and he has to be feared if his improvement can be transferred from the Kempton Polytrack. Last season's form may highlight the other big threats, including from Top Secret who was touched off in this race last year and is second on the list today. Intellogent, Bear Force One and Wanees are also in that group.
Richard Austen

Silk
Outbreak16:10 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket

5.00: Al Barez

Ancient Times was progressive last season and represents an in-form yard, while Isle Of Lismore seems to be coming to the boil and Celsius (second choice) has a very good record when fresh. However, the most compelling profile belongs to Celsius's stablemate Al Barez who shaped well after a year off when fourth over C&D at the Craven meeting. He can build on that run, turn the tables on Spring Bloom and enhance an already excellent strike-rate.
Richard O'Brien

Silk
Al Barez17:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Tom Clover

Thirsk

3.42: Rathbone

Lord Of The Lodge is better known for his AW prowess nowadays but he returns to turf in a weaker race than he is accustomed to and could go well, for all that there is a lot of other early speed on show. Tinto (second choice) got the better of Rathbone in this race 12 months ago but the runner-up looked a shade unfortunate and he confirmed his wellbeing for his new yard with a big run at Doncaster three weeks ago.
Paul Smith

Silk
Rathbone15:42 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart (-lb)Tnr: Michael Herrington

Bangor

2.45: Hidalgo De L'Isle

It will be interesting to see if the support for \bBand Of Outlaws\p returns but there are more plausible candidates. El Borracho looked as good as ever when winning on the Flat recently but preference is for the unexposed Hidalgo De L'isle.
Jonathan Neesom

Silk
Hidalgo De L'Isle14:45 Bangor-on-Dee
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

Wexford

3.25: Bella Bliss

Quite competitive but Bella Bliss is taken to defy top-weight under Ben Harvey. Ladiam, Ceroc, Navigator Jack and Tangental look the main dangers.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Bella Bliss15:25 Wexford
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (5lb)Tnr: John C McConnell

Doncaster

7.50: Little Muddy

The mare Little Muddy has been in fine form this spring and is taken to win again. Faro De San Juan ran really well in France on the only previous occasion he wore these blinkers and he is second choice, ahead of Libra Tiger who was second of 16 at Haydock three weeks ago.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Little Muddy19:50 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Dale Swift (-lb)Tnr: Seb Spencer

Uttoxeter

8.05: Governor Green

Getaman was only just caught off 7lb higher over fences on his return from a seven-month break and is an interesting contender back in this sphere, but preference is for the lightly raced 6yo Governor Green, who came good with a dominant display at Bangor last month and is open to more progress. Dusky Days enters the reckoning after his clear second at Stratford last time, while the others on the shortlist in this competitive race are Getaway Tom and Mutual Respect.
David Moon

Silk
Governor Green20:05 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jay Tidball (7lb)Tnr: Alastair Ralph

Published on 20 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 20 May 2023
