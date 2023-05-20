Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Newbury
4.10: Outbreak
There was plenty to like about the way in which Outbreak scored on good ground at Newmarket two weeks ago and that puts him top of the list. Kingdom Come, like the selection, has been making up for lost time since a layoff and he has to be feared if his improvement can be transferred from the Kempton Polytrack. Last season's form may highlight the other big threats, including from Top Secret who was touched off in this race last year and is second on the list today. Intellogent, Bear Force One and Wanees are also in that group.
Richard Austen
Newmarket
5.00: Al Barez
Ancient Times was progressive last season and represents an in-form yard, while Isle Of Lismore seems to be coming to the boil and Celsius (second choice) has a very good record when fresh. However, the most compelling profile belongs to Celsius's stablemate Al Barez who shaped well after a year off when fourth over C&D at the Craven meeting. He can build on that run, turn the tables on Spring Bloom and enhance an already excellent strike-rate.
Richard O'Brien
Thirsk
3.42: Rathbone
Lord Of The Lodge is better known for his AW prowess nowadays but he returns to turf in a weaker race than he is accustomed to and could go well, for all that there is a lot of other early speed on show. Tinto (second choice) got the better of Rathbone in this race 12 months ago but the runner-up looked a shade unfortunate and he confirmed his wellbeing for his new yard with a big run at Doncaster three weeks ago.
Paul Smith
Bangor
2.45: Hidalgo De L'Isle
It will be interesting to see if the support for \bBand Of Outlaws\p returns but there are more plausible candidates. El Borracho looked as good as ever when winning on the Flat recently but preference is for the unexposed Hidalgo De L'isle.
Jonathan Neesom
Wexford
3.25: Bella Bliss
Quite competitive but Bella Bliss is taken to defy top-weight under Ben Harvey. Ladiam, Ceroc, Navigator Jack and Tangental look the main dangers.
Alan Hewison
Doncaster
7.50: Little Muddy
The mare Little Muddy has been in fine form this spring and is taken to win again. Faro De San Juan ran really well in France on the only previous occasion he wore these blinkers and he is second choice, ahead of Libra Tiger who was second of 16 at Haydock three weeks ago.
Ben Hutton
Uttoxeter
8.05: Governor Green
Getaman was only just caught off 7lb higher over fences on his return from a seven-month break and is an interesting contender back in this sphere, but preference is for the lightly raced 6yo Governor Green, who came good with a dominant display at Bangor last month and is open to more progress. Dusky Days enters the reckoning after his clear second at Stratford last time, while the others on the shortlist in this competitive race are Getaway Tom and Mutual Respect.
David Moon
