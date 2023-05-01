Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

2.23: Dercol

Princess Naomi (second choice) can confirm recent C&D placings with Alainn Tu, My Delilah and Jax Edge but Dercol has left the distinct impression there is more to come from him at some point and Billy Loughnane's valuable claim is utilised for the first time on this handicap debut. Ceilidh King is another handicap newcomer to keep a close eye on.
Paul Smith

Dercol14:23 Bath
Jky: Billy Loughnane (5lb)Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Beverley

3.28: River Usk

Solid contender River Usk, who has been knocking at the door since handicapping, is taken to open his account. Reginald Charles (second choice) has a fighting chance provided he handles the forecast slow ground, while handicap debutantes Tilt At Windmills and Wurkin Ninetofive complete the shortlist.
Steve Boow

River Usk15:28 Beverley
Jky: Oisin Orr (-lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Curragh

1.20: Neo Smart

Setting a clear standard on the form of her cracking debut run over 5f, Neo Smart should be able to go one better today, though does need to settle better. Mary The Priest has nearly 5l to make up on her. Ocean Baroque and Do It With Style are most interesting of the newcomers.
Tyrone Molloy

Neo Smart13:20 Curragh
Jky: Rory Cleary (-lb)Tnr: J S Bolger

Down Royal

3.20: The Friday Man

Having recorded a fourth hurdles win when scoring on his comeback last month at Cheltenham, The Friday Man could well take plenty of beating now on his chase debut with trip/ground to suit. Dreal Deal should have more to offer over fences and could be next best.
Alan Hewison

The Friday Man15:20 Down Royal
Jky: Danny Gilligan (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Kempton

4.50: Only Money

With Mercian Prince in attendance this is sure to be run at a strong pace and this C&D specialist would be dangerous if left alone out in front. However, Chris Gordon's Only Money returns from a break under his optimum conditions and, prior to his final start, last season was a good one. Jay Jay Reilly is progressing nicely and he's feared most.
Alistair Jones

Only Money16:50 Kempton
Jky: Jamie Moore (-lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

Warwick

4.22: Somekindofstar

Fairway Freddy and Another Crick (preferred in that order) both ran well when last in action but this could be the right day to catch Somekindofstar, who won over C&D off today's mark when fresh in the autumn and returns here after another break.
Chris Wilson

Somekindofstar16:22 Warwick
Jky: Lilly Pinchin (3lb)Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Windsor

2.09: Bezzas Lad

Stone Circle can confirm recent Yarmouth placings with Antiphon but the pair to appeal most are Four Adaay and Bezzas Lad. Four Adaay should be a bit sharper with her Bath return behind her but the selection has been in good order on AW of late and may take some pegging back.
Paul Smith

Bezzas Lad14:09 Windsor
Jky: Molly Gunn (5lb)Tnr: Tony Carroll

Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 1 May 2023
