Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chepstow

4.25:

Today's drop from a mile should suit the strong-travelling Silver Nightfall (nap), who returns from a short break. The well-related Time's Eye is rated the main danger, with this trip a bare minimum for Ivy Avenue, and Way To Amarillo needing to improve upon her AW work on this reappearance.

Graham Wheldon

Silver Nightfall 16:25 Chepstow View Racecard

Newcastle

4.00:

Winning pointer Rae Des Champs (nap) returned from a break with a good effort over 2m2f at Kelso last month and gets the nod on this first attempt at a staying trip under rules. Lastofthecosmics was slightly below par when last in action but is a danger if judged on his earlier form. Kingrullah went close in a recent point and looks quite interesting on his first start under rules since 2021.

Chris Wilson

Rae Des Champs 16:00 Newcastle View Racecard

Beverley

4.10:

Course-and-distance winner Broctune Red brings very solid credentials and recent course-and-distance second Ugo Gregory is another who seems sure to have a say with that form having been franked. However, Jazz Samba (nap) returned an improved model when going in comfortably here last time and this low-mileage 4yo can make light of a 4lb rise in the weights for her in-form yard.

Peter Entwistle

Jazz Samba 16:10 Beverley View Racecard

Wetherby

7.00:

The interesting horse is last week's penalised Ayr winner Morning Sun (nap), who is well related and has the potential to rate higher. Deferred is much respected now he returns to 1m2f and Arch Moon could go well despite finishing behind Masque Of Anarchy on his return.

Alistair Jones

Morning Sun 19:00 Wetherby View Racecard

Killarney

6.35:

In great form when last seen at Dundalk but had good turf form too, Malacanne (nap) represents a yard in flying form and he can continue his winning run. Dappled Light is out of the handicap but his trainer does particularly well at this track, so is considered, while Elmo Lincoln might find this trip stretching him. Handicap debutants Sea Spray, Macinamillion and Marsh Lock are of interest.

Tyrone Molloy

Malacanne 18:35 Killarney View Racecard

Sligo

8.30:

A few here with chances. Chicago Storm is interesting up in trip, good hurdles mare Nikini could well be capable of winning a Flat maiden, while Joseph O'Brien's newcomer Raparee Champ would not need to be a star to get involved. His stablemate Rattle And Hum (nap) does set a good standard on his maiden form and his close second in a Cork handicap last time.

Justin O'Hanlon

Rattle And Hum 20:30 Sligo View Racecard

Sandown

6.15:

Doncaster runner-up Roost (nap) could well go one better, with this longer trip and first-time headgear likely to bring about further improvement. Cinnodin (second choice) has to be feared despite stepping up two grades and Enochdhu is another progressive sort, while Star Mood is an interesting handicap debutant.

Steve Boow

Roost 18:15 Sandown View Racecard

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.