TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chepstow

4.25: Silver Nightfall

Today's drop from a mile should suit the strong-travelling Silver Nightfall (nap), who returns from a short break. The well-related Time's Eye is rated the main danger, with this trip a bare minimum for Ivy Avenue, and Way To Amarillo needing to improve upon her AW work on this reappearance.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Silver Nightfall16:25 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb)Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Newcastle

4.00: Rae Des Champs

Winning pointer Rae Des Champs (nap) returned from a break with a good effort over 2m2f at Kelso last month and gets the nod on this first attempt at a staying trip under rules. Lastofthecosmics was slightly below par when last in action but is a danger if judged on his earlier form. Kingrullah went close in a recent point and looks quite interesting on his first start under rules since 2021.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Rae Des Champs16:00 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Conor O'Farrell (-lb)Tnr: Rose Dobbin

Beverley

4.10: Jazz Samba

Course-and-distance winner Broctune Red brings very solid credentials and recent course-and-distance second Ugo Gregory is another who seems sure to have a say with that form having been franked. However, Jazz Samba (nap) returned an improved model when going in comfortably here last time and this low-mileage 4yo can make light of a 4lb rise in the weights for her in-form yard.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Jazz Samba16:10 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason (-lb)Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Wetherby

7.00: Morning Sun

The interesting horse is last week's penalised Ayr winner Morning Sun (nap), who is well related and has the potential to rate higher. Deferred is much respected now he returns to 1m2f and Arch Moon could go well despite finishing behind Masque Of Anarchy on his return.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Morning Sun19:00 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty (-lb)Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Killarney

6.35: Malacanne

In great form when last seen at Dundalk but had good turf form too, Malacanne (nap) represents a yard in flying form and he can continue his winning run. Dappled Light is out of the handicap but his trainer does particularly well at this track, so is considered, while Elmo Lincoln might find this trip stretching him. Handicap debutants Sea Spray, Macinamillion and Marsh Lock are of interest.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Malacanne18:35 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Coen (-lb)Tnr: J P Murtagh

Sligo

8.30: Rattle And Hum

A few here with chances. Chicago Storm is interesting up in trip, good hurdles mare Nikini could well be capable of winning a Flat maiden, while Joseph O'Brien's newcomer Raparee Champ would not need to be a star to get involved. His stablemate Rattle And Hum (nap) does set a good standard on his maiden form and his close second in a Cork handicap last time.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Rattle And Hum20:30 Sligo
View Racecard
Jky: Jake Coen (5lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Sandown

6.15: Roost

Doncaster runner-up Roost (nap) could well go one better, with this longer trip and first-time headgear likely to bring about further improvement. Cinnodin (second choice) has to be feared despite stepping up two grades and Enochdhu is another progressive sort, while Star Mood is an interesting handicap debutant.
Steve Boow

Silk
Roost18:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Published on 16 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 16 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
