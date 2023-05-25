Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

2.50:

A straightforward race to assess, with dual silver medallist Mashadi setting a good standard and C&D winner Succession the biggest threat on form. The Liegeman is a respected newcomer, especially if the market speaks positively.

Steve Boow

Mashadi 14:50 Bath View Racecard

Goodwood

5.20:

Gary Moore has won two of the last three renewals of this race with capable hurdlers and neither would have been up to finishing fourth in Newbury's Betfair Hurdle, as Yorksea did in February. This 1m2f French winner has to be of strong interest on his first Flat start in Britain off what looks a favourable mark. Stablemate Grandmaster Flash is feared and so too is Hydroplane, yet Sashenka earns second preference on the back of some very solid efforts over jumps.

Alistair Jones

Yorksea 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard





Haydock

2.05:

The Charlie Hills-trained Maghlaak could be a lightly raced 4yo to follow and, although his previous turf runs have been on soft and heavy going, his illustrious pedigree provides optimism he will be versatile ground-wise. Thunder Max could be best of the rest now back on better ground, with Spirit Of The Bay next on the list.

Ben Hutton

Maghlaak 14:05 Haydock View Racecard

Pontefract

7.55:

Golden Keeper and Crema Inglesa have decent prospects but this could go to Carrigillihy, who is bidding to take his record at this venue to 4-4. He should be spot on now after a couple of respectable runs and the quicker ground here should suit.

Richard Young

Carrigillihy 19:55 Pontefract View Racecard

Worcester

8.10

A previous C&D winner off 12lb higher (good) and a solid second to a bang in-form rival in a point just last month, Blue Sans argues a relatively compelling case and is preferred to handicap debutante Sinurita, who took a major step forward on her final run for her previous stable. Another on the move since last seen, Barely Famous returns for a yard 3-6 since the start of April and should be on the premises if fully wound up.

Jeremy Grayson

Blue Sans 20:10 Worcester View Racecard

Curragh

6.30

It was an encouraging return to action from SUBZERO at Leopardstown earlier this month. With that form boosted by the winner subsequently, and the potential of Subzero coming on for his return, he looks like the one to beat. A return to quicker ground may help The Franchise who showed plenty of promise on debut and Space Age may have more to give this term.

Phill Anderson

Subzero 18:30 Curragh View Racecard

Limerick

6.45

Corkbeg comes here in fine form after winning at Wexford last week, while Roman Parish will be thereabouts if repeating his second at Clonmel last time. The vote goes to Toon Town after a good second over 2m here last time, with the longer trip in his favour on this ground.

Justin O'Hanlon

Toon Town 18:45 Limerick View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.