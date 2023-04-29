Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

7.45:

It's worth sticking with the progressive Timewave (nap), who made it 2-3 in handicaps with his eased-down win at Southwell three weeks ago. Dancing Gypsy finished a close second behind the selection at Kempton in January and he's feared most off the same mark on his return. Nobody Told Me looks a possible improver on his step up to this trip, while there are also several handicap newcomers who need a close look in the market.

David Moon

Haydock

3.45:

The dominant reappearance performance by Spycatcher (nap) in a conditions race at Thirsk is not the only piece of form that suggests he is on an advantageous mark, and he can follow up. The very lightly raced Rainbow Fire could have more to offer and is second choice ahead of another progressive sort in Biggles. Montassib and last year's winner Boardman are others who could go well.

Ben Hutton

Leicester

3.05:

On the back of his respectable fifth in the Lincoln, Al Mubhir (nap) is likely to resume his progress. Bopedro, who wasn't far behind the selection at Doncaster and won at Newmarket since, is feared most ahead of Maysong who also arrives in good form.

Steve Boow

Punchestown

5.00:

It was a career best from Lossiemouth (nap) when justifying favouritism in the Triumph last time and on the back of that career best performance, she's hard to oppose. Gala Marceau was a creditable second in that contest and can give another good account but the less exposed Enjoy The Dream might be the main danger after a big run in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Phill Anderson

Ripon

5.15:

The unexposed 4yo Shigar is sure to be popular and his AW win last summer suggests this mark should be within range. He is back from a break, though, and the proven race sharpness of Darkness (nap) tips the scales in his favour. Useful in France, the selection ran well back on slow ground at Redcar on his reappearance and can enhance David O'Meara's fine record in this race. Scottish Summit, Oh Herberts Reign and Blenheim Boy all have something to recommend them but the main threat to the selection may come from the class-dropping top-weight Isla Kai.

Paul Smith

Sandown

2.15:

As the betting suggests, Kitty's Light holds leading claims provided this race doesn't come too soon after last Saturday's exertions in Scotland. However, Revels Hill (nap) is a strong alternative based on his encouraging record over extreme distances and solid association with Kevin Brogan. Coolvalla, a progressive sort who ties in with the selection on Exeter form last month, is second choice ahead of Moroder who also has good credentials. Tea Clipper and Enrilo are competitively weighted, while Certainly Red is respected back over fences.

Steve Boow

Wolverhampton

7.00:

Star Adorned is worth considering with the form of her latest run having worked out well, while market support for handicap debutant Zebadaay would be worth noting. However, Wedgewood (nap) still appears to be improving judging by her C&D success a fortnight ago when she had a couple of today's rivals behind her. She is taken to follow up.

David Bellingham

