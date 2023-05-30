Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ballinrobe

7.30:

Gordon Elliott looks to strike while the iron is hot with Arctic Ambition (nap) after he exploited his lower hurdle mark last Friday. He can defy the penalty. Glenmalure Lodge is still to win a race but she does like it here, which counts for a lot.

Alistair Jones

Arctic Ambition 19:30 Ballinrobe View Racecard

Brighton

4.40:

bMister X is a contender on the basis that he is proven here, while the unexposed Film Star and Grand Central are others to consider. Lady Amanda could go well if resuming her progress after six months off, but preference is for her stablemate Threebars (nap) who has finished runner-up in both starts on turf and is off the same mark as when beaten a neck at Bath last time.

David Bellingham

Threebars 16:40 Brighton View Racecard

Leicester

4.30:

Comfortable Redcar winner Destined is in the right hands to keep progressing but Musical Tribute (nap) gets preference after finishing third in a decent handicap at Salisbury. She perhaps raced a little too strongly for her own good and appeals as one with a lot more to offer. The rest of them all need to step up on their latest efforts to get involved.

Alistair Jones

Musical Tribute 16:30 Leicester View Racecard

Lingfield

6.10:

These conditions suited Cavalluccio (nap) at Yarmouth where he would have been an impressive winner but for a progressive rival so he should have plenty to offer off the same mark in only his second 1m2f turf handicap. Balgair could prove the biggest danger but Richard P Smith is also likely to be dangerous if replacing cheekpieces with a visor proves helpful.

Emily Weber

Cavalluccio 18:10 Lingfield View Racecard

Nottingham

7.55:

All five runners can have a case argued but Majeski Man (nap) was strong at the finish when scoring at Beverley two weeks ago and he's taken to get the better of Blind Beggar.

Paul Smith

Majeski Man 19:55 Nottingham View Racecard

Redcar

4.20:

Having got off the mark by beating a subsequent winner last time Platinum Girl (nap) looks fairly treated off just 4lb higher and is taken to confirm the form with third-placed Ubettabequick. Handicap debutante Girl From Italy is another worth considering.

Colin Russell

Platinum Girl 16:20 Redcar View Racecard

Tipperary

7.45:

A creditable fourth at Navan on her first outing of the season Cleopatra's Needle (nap) looks capable of winning off this mark. The ex-French Sea Oscar has shown potential for success in her races at Dundalk. Tastyee has been running well over shorter distances and should be in the mix if she stays. Miss Upbeat shaped quite well in her first handicap.

Alan Sweetman

Cleopatra's Needle 19:45 Tipperary View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.