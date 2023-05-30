Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ballinrobe

7.30: Arctic Ambition

Gordon Elliott looks to strike while the iron is hot with Arctic Ambition (nap) after he exploited his lower hurdle mark last Friday. He can defy the penalty. Glenmalure Lodge is still to win a race but she does like it here, which counts for a lot.
Alistair Jones

Arctic Ambition19:30 Ballinrobe
Jky: Danny Gilligan (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Brighton

4.40: Threebars 

bMister X is a contender on the basis that he is proven here, while the unexposed Film Star and Grand Central are others to consider. Lady Amanda could go well if resuming her progress after six months off, but preference is for her stablemate Threebars (nap) who has finished runner-up in both starts on turf and is off the same mark as when beaten a neck at Bath last time.
David Bellingham

Threebars16:40 Brighton
Jky: Tyrese Cameron (7lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

Leicester

4.30: Musical Tribute  

Comfortable Redcar winner Destined is in the right hands to keep progressing but Musical Tribute (nap) gets preference after finishing third in a decent handicap at Salisbury. She perhaps raced a little too strongly for her own good and appeals as one with a lot more to offer. The rest of them all need to step up on their latest efforts to get involved.
Alistair Jones

Musical Tribute16:30 Leicester
Jky: Hayley Turner (-lb)Tnr: Harry Eustace

Lingfield

6.10: Cavalluccio 

These conditions suited Cavalluccio (nap) at Yarmouth where he would have been an impressive winner but for a progressive rival so he should have plenty to offer off the same mark in only his second 1m2f turf handicap. Balgair could prove the biggest danger but Richard P Smith is also likely to be dangerous if replacing cheekpieces with a visor proves helpful.
Emily Weber

Cavalluccio18:10 Lingfield
Jky: Kieran O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

Nottingham

7.55: Majeski Man 

All five runners can have a case argued but  Majeski Man (nap) was strong at the finish when scoring at Beverley two weeks ago and he's taken to get the better of Blind Beggar.
Paul Smith

Majeski Man19:55 Nottingham
Jky: Paul Hanagan (-lb)Tnr: Paul Midgley

Redcar

4.20: Platinum Girl

Having got off the mark by beating a subsequent winner last time Platinum Girl (nap) looks fairly treated off just 4lb higher and is taken to confirm the form with third-placed Ubettabequick. Handicap debutante Girl From Italy is another worth considering.
Colin Russell

Platinum Girl16:20 Redcar
Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Tipperary

7.45: Cleopatra's Needle

A creditable fourth at Navan on her first outing of the season Cleopatra's Needle (nap) looks capable of winning off this mark. The ex-French Sea Oscar has shown potential for success in her races at Dundalk. Tastyee has been running well over shorter distances and should be in the mix if she stays. Miss Upbeat shaped quite well in her first handicap.
Alan Sweetman

Cleopatra's Needle19:45 Tipperary
Jky: W J Lee (-lb)Tnr: H Rogers

Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 30 May 2023
