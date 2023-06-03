Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

4.35: Shimmering Sands

Having posted two 1m2f wins during a progressive 2022, Shimmering Sands (nap) reappeared with a close third over 1m at Pontefract recently and can return to winning ways now back up in trip. Course winner Master Of Combat is feared most back from a break, while Pledge Of Honour and Thunder Max are other possible dangers.

Ben Hutton

Shimmering Sands 16:35 Doncaster Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Epsom

1.30: Military Order

Cheeky upstarts such as the King George and Arc have threatened this race's prestige but, for many, Epsom on Derby day will always be racing's green, green grass of home. If recent betting moves are any guide Auguste Rodin is already in the winner's enclosure but however strong the general vibes are for him, it's hard to square his depressing Guineas run with being favourite for this race. Military Order (nap) showed superior stamina late in the day when beating Waipiro in the Lingfield Derby Trial and this long straight can see him to good effect, as it did with his brother Adayar when he outgalloped his Derby rivals two years ago. The improving Sprewell is a big danger as the quickest ground he has faced so far could well suit him, if anything, while Passenger, unlucky behind The Foxes and White Birch in the Dante, can justify the decision to supplement him. Passenger still needs to show he can settle well enough to cope with the step up in trip, however. The Foxes and White Birch have good runs in them but Arrest and Dubai Mile would have made more appeal with rain about. Of the big outsiders, Adelaide River has a chance of improving on his turf form now that the sun has come out.

Emily Weber

Military Order 13:30 Epsom Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Hexham

4.05: Our Marty

Last-time-out winners Derracrin and Azof Des Mottes (preferred in that order) have scope for further progress and are afforded respect but Lucinda Russell's 5yo Our Marty (nap) shaped very much as though in need of a stiffer stamina test when fourth over 2m at Perth last month and he gets that here.

Chris Wilson

Our Marty 16:05 Hexham Jky: Patrick Wadge (5lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Lingfield

8.45: Michaels Choice

Speedacus won over 5f on Friday and Mohareb is dangerous off such a lowly mark back on turf. Libra Tiger's best efforts this year give him major claims and he's the second choice, but Michaels Choice (nap) has conditions to suit and he can confirm the promise of his return to action at Salisbury last month.

Paul Smith

Michaels Choice 20:45 Lingfield Jky: Georgia Dobie Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Listowel

4.10: Perfect Poise

Despite a quiet start to the campaign, the Ger Lyons yard is clicking into gear and can score here with Perfect Poise (nap), who caught the eye staying on well under considerate handling in a good-class Naas maiden last month. Chief dangers could be Feach Amach and Phases Of Venus.

Alan Hewison

Perfect Poise 16:10 Listowel Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: G M Lyons

Musselburgh

1.50: Abduction

Manigordo has to be high on the list having run well since his two wins over C&D last August, but preference is for Abduction (nap) who has performed really well in his last two starts over shorter, having gained all three turf wins last year over this trip. No Nay Nicki looks to be on a favourable mark and could go well, while it will be interesting to see how Home City fares in the market having raced at only Meydan since early last year.

David Bellingham

Abduction 13:50 Musselburgh Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Stratford

6.15: Across The Line

Romanor has a bit to prove after two below-par runs but the other three arrive in good nick. Pawpaw is unbeaten in the visor but he is up markedly in the weights and preference is for Across The Line (nap) in the hope he's ridden positively, as he was last time. An easy lead could be his for the taking.

Alistair Jones

Across The Line 18:15 Stratford Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Syd Hosie

Tramore

7.30: Calazure

This looks like a good opportunity for Calazure (nap) who bounced back to form with a promising fourth at Downpatrick last time out and this contest shouldn't take much winning. Thunder showed a bit more last time out and Be Fierce is a potential improver over this new trip.

Phill Anderson

Calazure 19:30 Tramore Jky: Denis O'Regan Tnr: Noel Meade

Worcester

2.00: Sir Jack West

Unexposed over fences and a C&D scorer last month, Sir Jack West (nap) holds particularly strong claims. Stumps Or Slips, a similar type, is feared most ahead of Fox's Socks and Hermes Le Gris.

Steve Boow

Sir Jack West 14:00 Worcester Jky: Chris Ward (3lb) Tnr: Deborah Cole

