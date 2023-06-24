Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Royal Ascot

4.20: Free Wind

Productive mare FREE WIND is 3-3 since upped to Group 2 level and, in receipt of the 3lb allowance back against males, is taken to extend her winning sequence. She should be suited by the step back up to 1m4f, and from a figures perspective gives the firm impression she can rate higher still. Hukum, whose Sandown success shows that he retains all of his high-class ability, is feared most on form. Deauville Legend (third choice) and Changingoftheguard are interesting contestants who remain open to further progress. Pyledriver has the ability to play a huge role but may need this reappearance run.

Steve Boow

Ayr

3.34: Treasure Trove

Nymphadora can be given a chance having won at this level as a 2yo and returned to winning form last time, but this may be between Royal Aclaim and TREASURE TROVE. The former remains unexposed for a 4yo and she probably ran better than it looked in the Temple Stakes on her return, but preference is for the Irish challenger who has been successful in an even higher grade and made a fine comeback when third at Cork.

David Bellingham

Haydock

8.10: Pearl Eye

Last month's 1m course winner PEARL EYE can take another step forward now upped in trip and he is preferred to the unexposed Lillistar, who was a good second at Leicester last time. Tremendous Times, Jo's Rainbow and Letaba are possible improvers.

Ben Hutton

Lingfield

5.50: Moonlit Cloud

Bright Start has been badly out of sorts for a while but this is much weaker than he's used to and he can't be discounted. Semser (second choice) should have another big run in him but MOONLIT CLOUD has looked an improved model this year and she did really well to claw back one who had stolen a march on her at Yarmouth last time. She's up in the weights but with some justification and can complete her hat-trick.

Paul Smith

Newmarket

3.52: Wilde And Dandy

Red Treasure battled well when scoring at Yarmouth on her seasonal return and is only 2lb higher here, while Hat Toss got off the mark at Sandown last week and he's open to further progress. However, the vote goes to another recent winner in WILDE AND DANDY, who justified support in good style at Doncaster on Sunday and looks well treated under a penalty for that emphatic success. Others who could be in the mix are Marinara and Concert Boy.

David Moon

Perth

4.07: Presentandcounting

Gordon Elliott's two runners Ballykeel (second choice) and Definite Plan fought out the finish of the Perth Gold Cup over C&D two weeks ago and can go well again but prolific 9yo PRESENTANDCOUNTING looked back in very good nick when winning easily at Ffos Las recently and he's still very well handicapped over fences. Stylish Moment also arrives in good form and is another to consider.

Chris Wilson

Redcar

2.12: Marbuzet

Tim Easterby took this event 12 months ago and can repeat the feat with MARBUZET who signalled he was ready to strike again when a staying-on third at Leicester last time. Handicap debutant Wheres The Crumpet remains with few miles on the clock and is feared most, although in-form pair Tiger Spirit and Paddy's Fancy need factoring in too.

Peter Entwistle

Down Royal

4.25: Tower Of London

With Killian Hennessy taking off 7lb TOWER OF LONDON has a realistic chance of supplementing a Listed win gained at Leopardstown. The improving Matt Connor and the British-trained maiden Ibrahimovic are possible dangers.

Alan Sweetman

Limerick

8.30: En Or

Having shaped like he needed the run on Irish debut at Sligo, EN OR has had a spin over hurdles since and can take this en route to Galway. The Ballydoyle 3yo Milwaukee could be on a nice mark and is feared along with War Correspondent and Scott Lang. Mark Nunan

