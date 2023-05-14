Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hamilton

4.15:

Having won two of his four two-year-old starts, Hougoumont brings potential to this year's campaign and earns the vote on his first start since being gelded. Quintus Arrius went very close at Pontefract on his recent handicap debut and is second choice ahead of Doncaster runner-up Mereside Diva. Southwell novice winner Mountain Warrior is one of a few more to consider.

Ben Hutton

Killarney

4.25:

An intriguing mares' contest where Roseys Hollow can put her chasing experience to good use and get off the mark over fences. She hasn't reached the heights she did over hurdles as of yet but her third-placed finish at Cork, where she finished ahead of Instit and was behind Impervious and Dinoblue, has worked out very well since. The Willie Mullins-trained pair Eabha Grace and Hauturiere will pose significant dangers should they take to this discipline.

Conor Fennelly

Ludlow

2.35:

He doesn't win as often as he perhaps should but useful chaser Guy did very little wrong when running well in two novice hurdles here last month and today's slightly quicker ground ought to be in his favour. He gets the vote ahead of Soldat Forte, who should progress from last month's winning hurdle debut. Dual chase winner Great Heart'jac reverts to hurdling and is the other key player.

Chris Wilson

Plumpton

2.45:

After last month's course win, Alto Alto makes most appeal. A case can be made for most of the others, with chasing debutant Trevada possibly the biggest threat.

Jonathan Neesom

