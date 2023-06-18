Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

3.50: Burning Cash



Having shown clear signs of a return to form at York three weeks ago, BURNING CASH looks poised to follow up last year's success in this race and maintain his 100% record in C&D handicaps. King Of Bavaria, who may build on his Windsor win, is second choice ahead of Alligator Alley. Market confidence behind seasonal debutant Bond Chairman should be heeded.

Steve Boow

Burning Cash 15:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley

Salisbury

4.00: Michaels Choice



C&D winner Redredrobin comes into this at the top of her game so has to go on the shortlist, while The Cruising Lord and Musical Mystery would have to be respected if building on their recent encouraging returns from lengthy absences. The vote, however, goes to MICHAELS CHOICE whose record over C&D reads 113 and who is 1lb below his last winning mark.

David Bellingham

Michaels Choice 16:00 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Downpatrick

4.05: Sequoiaspirit



Roscommon winner Prioritise is probably on the upgrade and should run her race, but no horse comes into the race in better form than SEQUOIASPIRIT(nap) after two decisive wins in Flat handicaps last month and he can land this.

Justin O'Hanlon

Sequoiaspirit 16:05 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Daniel King (5lb) Tnr: Ray Hackett

Gowran

3.05: Pink Socks



The very experienced Kodiac Prince has a good chance if reproducing the form of his Killarney second. However, preference is for the relatively unexposed PINK SOCKS (nap) who can build on a Listowel third that gives her an edge over Princess Rajj. The draw could make things hard for recent C&D winner Barnhill Rose and Singe Anglais.

Alan Sweetman

Pink Socks 15:05 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: Timothy Doyle

