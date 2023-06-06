Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Leicester

3.30  Makeen

Unless Golden Spice puts plenty of pace into the race this might not be strongly run.Makeen is fairly versatile tactics-wise and, if his Newmarket run 19 days ago is anything to go by, he's a winner waiting to happen. Royal Musketeer was ahead of the selection that day despite lacking a recent spin and he could be the danger.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Makeen15:30 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

Lingfield

7.00: She's Centimental

Kessaar Power and Lulworth Cove still have untapped potential but the two to appeal most are Dark Kestrel and She's Centimental. The former looked promising when justifying good market support to win a Doncaster novice 17 days ago and his opening mark looks generous but She's Centimental had looked most progressive prior to a lesser run at York's Dante meeting. The return to AW will be in her favour and she can quickly bounce back to winning ways.
Paul Smith

Silk
She's Centimental19:00 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Thore Hammer Hansen Tnr: Alice Haynes

Southwell

4.20  Presenting Pete

Another chance can be given to Presenting Pete, who didn't enjoy the run of the race when favourite on last month's reappearance outing and is now only 2lb higher than when winning over C&D in good style last summer. Recent 2m winner Dasher Riley could still have untapped potential over today's trip and is second choice, ahead of Ike Sport.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Presenting Pete16:20 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: John Mackie

Wetherby

9.00: Jenever

With his Thirsk effort having major substance, Jenever holds particularly strong claims. Rainbow Rain (second choice) and Autumn Flight were behind the selection at Thirsk but they are shortlist material in this weaker-looking field, along with Thank The Lord.
Steve Boow

Silk
Jenever21:00 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb)Tnr: Jessica Macey

Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 07:00, 6 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips