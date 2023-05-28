Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Curragh
2.15: Marsa
Edward Lynam's MARSA (nap) can exploit an anomaly since she runs off a mark 11lb lower than her AW rating and will be suited by good ground. Last year's Birdcatcher Nursery winner Wave Machine has good prospects back in handicap company after two outings in Listed races. Others to consider are Craft Irish, second to a good yardstick at Naas, and Little Queenie, consistent at Dundalk early in the year.
Alan Sweetman
Fontwell
3.10: Casa Loupi
Estacas looked good at Huntingdon and looks a lively player but CASA LOUPI (nap) returned from a long absence with a fine effort on the Flat and can take advantage of a good handicap mark.
Jonathan Neesom
Kelso
4.05: Rae Des Champs
The lightly raced mare RAE DES CHAMPS (nap) shaped as though this stiffer stamina test would suit when staying on for fourth over an extended 2m7f at Newcastle recently and she can post her second hurdle win. Sputnik has been in good form over fences and is second choice ahead of Sir Apollo, who is on a handy mark on his chase form.
Ben Hutton
Uttoxeter
3.55: Raffle Ticket
There could still be more to come from RAFFLE TICKET (nap), who kept on strongly to score at Worcester three weeks ago and remains very lightly raced for his age. He gets the vote ahead of Coastguard Station, who is Denis O'Regan's only ride on the card and looks interesting on this move back up in trip. Dan Skelton's two runners at the foot of the weights, Walk In Clover and Quid Pro Quo, are also considered.
Chris Wilson
