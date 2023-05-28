Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Curragh

2.15: Marsa

Edward Lynam's MARSA (nap) can exploit an anomaly since she runs off a mark 11lb lower than her AW rating and will be suited by good ground. Last year's Birdcatcher Nursery winner Wave Machine has good prospects back in handicap company after two outings in Listed races. Others to consider are Craft Irish, second to a good yardstick at Naas, and Little Queenie, consistent at Dundalk early in the year.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Marsa14:15 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane (-lb)Tnr: Edward Lynam

Fontwell

3.10: Casa Loupi

Estacas looked good at Huntingdon and looks a lively player but CASA LOUPI (nap) returned from a long absence with a fine effort on the Flat and can take advantage of a good handicap mark.
Jonathan Neesom

Silk
Casa Loupi15:10 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Moore (-lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

Kelso

4.05: Rae Des Champs

The lightly raced mare RAE DES CHAMPS (nap) shaped as though this stiffer stamina test would suit when staying on for fourth over an extended 2m7f at Newcastle recently and she can post her second hurdle win. Sputnik has been in good form over fences and is second choice ahead of Sir Apollo, who is on a handy mark on his chase form.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Rae Des Champs16:05 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb)Tnr: Rose Dobbin

Uttoxeter

3.55: Raffle Ticket

There could still be more to come from RAFFLE TICKET (nap), who kept on strongly to score at Worcester three weeks ago and remains very lightly raced for his age. He gets the vote ahead of Coastguard Station, who is Denis O'Regan's only ride on the card and looks interesting on this move back up in trip. Dan Skelton's two runners at the foot of the weights, Walk In Clover and Quid Pro Quo, are also considered.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Raffle Ticket15:55 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Alex Edwards (-lb)Tnr: Mel Rowley

Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 28 May 2023
