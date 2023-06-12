Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

2.30: Obama Army

Jack Channon's Obama Army scores highly on consistency and that's a big selling point at this level. Roman Art (second choice) can be given another chance after performing below market expectations on his handicap debut, while Kitaro Kich is also of interest.

Alistair Jones

Obama Army 14:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Jack Channon

Pontefract

7.00: Carrigillihy

With a flawless record at Pontefract and the form of his latest success given a boost on Friday, Carrigillihy could well add to his course tally. Real Terms (second choice) has possibilities if the cards drop right, while the Ian Williams-trained Zealandia and C'Mon Kenny can't be dismissed. La Pulga and Matchless may take each other on for the lead, assuming recent tactics are retained, but they are respected on other counts.

Steve Boow

Carrigillihy 19:00 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Tim Easterby

Roscommon

7.48: The Big Chap

Consistent and progressive, The Big Chap looks the way to go but the two at the top, Gallant John Joe and the long-absent Digby, are very capable on their day.

Mark Nunan

The Big Chap 19:48 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Benjamin P Kennedy (7lb) Tnr: Paul W Flynn

Southwell

4.50: Nadim

Ez Tiger will be a tough nut the crack if able to replicate the form of last month's C&D second but he's much more exposed than Nadim, who ran on well for a clear second behind a thriving rival on his recent handicap debut at Stratford.

Chris Wilson

Nadim 16:50 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Milton Harris

Windsor

8.40: Mr Freedom

Competitive for the grade but Mr Freedom still appeals as being ahead of the handicapper on the Flat and he can complete his hat-trick. Mr Zee and Raqisa also enter calculations but the main danger could come from Rechercher.

Paul Smith

Mr Freedom 20:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Sheena West

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Southwell on Monday

'He makes strong appeal' - our Monday tipster has five selections as he bids to follow up last week's two winners

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.