Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Ayr

3.30:

The drop back in class gives the advantage to Al Husn, who beat all bar a very impressive and classy-looking mare in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on 1,000 Guineas day. Makinmedoit, another progressive sort, is feared most ahead of Crystal Caprice who looks poised to bounce back.

Steve Boow

Kempton

5.05:

Mr Boson appeals as the type to do better in handicaps and he's worth a market check, while recent Bath winner Larrsen and Enborne also have something to recommend them. Congruent (second choice) hasn't coped with soft ground on her last two starts though she has an AW run that makes her of some interest at this level and can go well, but Perfect Gentleman is preferred. The top-weight is 2-2 in C&D handicaps and he looked better than a Class 6 performer when coming from the back to win comfortably here five weeks ago.

Paul Smith

Southwell

8.50:

The very lightly raced 9yo Boomtime Banker won both her starts last year and she's respected back from another absence. Mrs Kinsella could get involved if cheekpieces give her a lift, while Alchemystique also has possibilities if she can get back near her best. However, the vote goes to Having A Barney, who got off the mark at Ayr in March and looked stretched over 2m7f at Hexham last time. This 6yo still has potential as a handicapper and could resume his progress on this drop back in trip.

David Moon

Warwick

4.50:

Salley Gardens belied market weakness when third, after a break, this month and the refitted cheekpieces might enable an even bigger run here but the most interesting one is arguably The Big Lense, who didn't really look suited by the drop back to 2m in a recent Worcester chase but stayed on well for third there and now reverts to hurdling over a more suitable trip and off a 13lb lower mark. Recent Fakenham winner Way Out also has a fighting chance.

Chris Wilson

Yarmouth

2.35:

The feeling remains that there's more to come from Jean Danjou when it clicks, but Hotspur Harry looks the most solid option, back up to his optimum trip off his lower turf mark under a 7lb claimer. Meng Tian is well handicapped if his stamina holds out now going beyond 1m for the first time.

Graham Wheldon

