Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Chester

2.05:

Jer Batt is way ahead of his mark with no penalty for his impressive win at Musselburgh but he has to overcome the widest draw. Six of the last nine winners have come from stalls four or lower and of this group Seantrabh (nap) looks most likely to go best. He didn't make an appearance until the autumn but ended the season with a useful win on soft at Catterick and should be all the better for his recent return at Thirsk. Squealer looks likely to do better this year but the uncertain weather is not ideal and Democracy Dilemma looks a bigger threat.

Emily Weber

Fontwell

6.15:

Unexposed 6yo Doctor Foley (nap) won quite readily when switched to fences for last month's handicap debut at Bangor and probably still has potential. He gets the vote ahead of Doyens De Ante, who came good with a clearcut win at Chepstow recently and may also have further improvement to come. Felton Bellevue is next on the list in a race that contains a few characters.

Chris Wilson

Gowran Park

4.50:

Clear of the remainder when second to a progressive type here last week over 1m, Not Even Maybe (nap) kept on strongly then so this trip should be within her compass. Slaney Tide looks the danger in a handicap seemingly lacking strength in depth.

Alan Hewison

Kelso

3.25:

The 11yos Castletown (third choice overall) and Balkalin are the only course winners in the field and solid contenders on recent form. However, they're well exposed and don't win often. Preference is for likely improver Boomslang (nap), ahead of fellow handicap debutant Shantou's Temple. These two unexposed 6yos are interesting at this level.

Steve Boow

Kempton

8.00:

Satin Snake boasts a good record over C&D and should be able to get his own way in front again in a smaller field, but he's up against a couple of potential improvers tonight in Lir Speciale and Hickory (nap). The former is unexposed over this trip, having closed out last season with an easy win over C&D off 5lb lower, but James Fanshawe's good form swings things the way of Hickory, a dual C&D winner who didn't have things fall his way last time.

Graham Wheldon

