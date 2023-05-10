Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chester

2.05: Seantrabh

Jer Batt is way ahead of his mark with no penalty for his impressive win at Musselburgh but he has to overcome the widest draw. Six of the last nine winners have come from stalls four or lower and of this group Seantrabh (nap) looks most likely to go best. He didn't make an appearance until the autumn but ended the season with a useful win on soft at Catterick and should be all the better for his recent return at Thirsk. Squealer looks likely to do better this year but the uncertain weather is not ideal and Democracy Dilemma looks a bigger threat.
Emily Weber

Silk
Seantrabh14:05 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Zak Wheatley (5lb)Tnr: Declan Carroll

Fontwell

6.15: Doctor Foley

Unexposed 6yo Doctor Foley (nap) won quite readily when switched to fences for last month's handicap debut at Bangor and probably still has potential. He gets the vote ahead of Doyens De Ante, who came good with a clearcut win at Chepstow recently and may also have further improvement to come. Felton Bellevue is next on the list in a race that contains a few characters.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Doctor Foley18:15 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Gowran Park

4.50: Not Even Maybe

Clear of the remainder when second to a progressive type here last week over 1m, Not Even Maybe (nap) kept on strongly then so this trip should be within her compass. Slaney Tide looks the danger in a handicap seemingly lacking strength in depth.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Not Even Maybe16:50 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Powell (5lb)Tnr: Michael Mulvany

Kelso

3.25: Boomslang

The 11yos Castletown (third choice overall) and Balkalin are the only course winners in the field and solid contenders on recent form. However, they're well exposed and don't win often. Preference is for likely improver Boomslang (nap), ahead of fellow handicap debutant Shantou's Temple. These two unexposed 6yos are interesting at this level.
Steve Boow

Silk
Boomslang15:25 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Nathan Moscrop (-lb)Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Kempton

8.00: Hickory

Satin Snake boasts a good record over C&D and should be able to get his own way in front again in a smaller field, but he's up against a couple of potential improvers tonight in Lir Speciale and Hickory (nap). The former is unexposed over this trip, having closed out last season with an easy win over C&D off 5lb lower, but James Fanshawe's good form swings things the way of Hickory, a dual C&D winner who didn't have things fall his way last time.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Hickory20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt (-lb)Tnr: James Fanshawe

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Stuart ngley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday  

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 10 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips