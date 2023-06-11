Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Beverley

3.45: Papa Cocktail

The strong-travelling Papa Cocktail (nap) has won in style on his last three starts and there could still be mileage in his mark. He earns the vote ahead of dual C&D winner May Blossom, who returned to form with this visor back on recently. Le Beau Garcon is next on the list off a handy mark but there are several other possible dangers, including the well-treated Show Me Show Me.

Ben Hutton

Papa Cocktail 15:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley (3lb) Tnr: Stella Barclay

Goodwood

3.55: Aggagio

A smart and extremely unexposed Gosden-trained favourite, making his handicap debut, proved comfortably too good for Aggagio (nap) over 1m6f here two weeks ago but the runner-up enhanced his excellent course record nonetheless and may well add another win on today's return to 2m. There is plenty of serious opposition, most notably perhaps from recent C&D winner First Emperor ahead of the consistent Pons Aelius.

Richard Austen

Aggagio 15:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Gary Moore

Navan

2.00: I Am Invictus

Michael O'Callaghan's I Am Invictus (nap) took on two useful types with previous experience at Naas and shaped well in the circumstances. With that run under his belt, he may be too sharp for Pearls And Rubies, for whom 5f may be a bit sharp. Ocean Baroque can run into a place.

Alan Sweetman

I Am Invictus 14:00 Navan View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: M D O'Callaghan

Perth

3.00: The Ferry Master

Victory Echo has enjoyed a very productive spring and is likely to go well from the front but The Ferry Master (nap) still looks very well handicapped after a 2lb rise for his recent Kelso success, and could be seen to much better effect if there is a greater emphasis on stamina here. Walking The Walk and Castletown are other likely contenders.

Chris Wilson

The Ferry Master 15:00 Perth View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Punchestown

2.50: Birchdale

An open race. Darver Star adds an undoubted touch of class, while at the other end of the handicap Clounts Pride is quite unexposed. Arrycan should come on again for a good run at Kilbeggan, while the trip will suit Irascible. The one to beat though is Birchdale (nap) who ran well in a big handicap chase over this trip before and had every chance when falling at Killarney last month.

Justin O'Hanlon

Birchdale 14:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mark McDonagh (5lb) Tnr: E Bolger

