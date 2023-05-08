Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Worcestor

1.45:



The most interesting runner is Noahthirtytwored, who took very well to chasing last year and is still unexposed over fences. The handicapper was not allowed to react to last October's very creditable fourth in a useful Cheltenham novice and, if that form can be taken at face value, this seven-year-old is on a very good mark.

Chris Wilson

Noahthirtytwored 13:45 Worcester View Racecard

Ayr

2.55:

There was plenty to like about Highwaygrey's eyecatching Haydock reappearance third so this course-and-distance winner gets the vote.

Peter Entwistle

Highwaygrey 14:55 Ayr View Racecard

Southwell

3.05:

This looks ideal for Bond Spirit as he looks to add to his course-and-distance success in January.

Graham Wheldon

Bond Spirit 15:05 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Windsor

8.25:

Preference is for Racing Demon, who finished runner-up on his last two starts including a clear second in a course-and-distance handicap on heavy ground two weeks ago. He remains feasibly treated off only 2lb higher here and may well be able to record his breakthrough win.

David Moon

Racing Demon 20:25 Windsor View Racecard

Newcastle

7.05:

The pair who appeal most are Martin's Brig and Urban Road, who won with plenty to spare at Southwell on his penultimate start and wasn't disgraced in a rare turf run last week.

Paul Smith

Urban Road 19:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

