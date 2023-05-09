Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Fakenham
2.40: Jigginstown King
The six-year-old Jigginstown King ran his best race over fences at Fontwell recently and is taken to get off the mark. Ffos Las winner Abaya Du Mathan and the in-form mare Legendary Rhythm are others with a chance.
Colin Russell
Ffos Las
3.35: Great Snow
Back down in grade off an unaltered mark, Great Snow holds particularly strong claims. Touchy Feely, another runner who drops back in class and remains open to further improvement, is feared most ahead of Corey's Courage and handicap debutante Just Sophie.
Steve Boow
Lingfield
5.05: Brasil Power
Based on his record for George Boughey, Brasil Power could well improve further on all-weather and defy a penalty for last week's reappearance win. Ellade, who is 3-3 in this grade at Lingfield, is second choice ahead of Enough Already and possible improver Shockwaves. Market confidence behind Cephalus should be strongly heeded on his debut for a new yard.
Steve Boow
Ludlow
7.30: Flash Gorcombe
Robert Walford's Flash Gorcombe has really found his feet of late over fences and a 6lb rise for his stylish Wincanton success doesn't look sufficient to prevent him from completing a hat-trick. Course-and-distance scorer Estate Italiana could emerge as the chief threat ahead of the in-form pair Elmount and Miladygrace.
Peter Entwistle
Newcastle
7.15: Project Black
Wasdale comes here on the up and coped well with the drop to 5f when last seen. She may have more to come but she'll need it against more taxing opposition. Project Black fluffed his lines on his seasonal return but his two-year-old promise isn't easily forgotten and he can bounce back at a track he's run well at in the past.
Paul Smith
Read this next:
The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips from Ffos Las and Newcastle on Tuesday
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.