Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fakenham

2.40:

The six-year-old Jigginstown King ran his best race over fences at Fontwell recently and is taken to get off the mark. Ffos Las winner Abaya Du Mathan and the in-form mare Legendary Rhythm are others with a chance.

Colin Russell

Jigginstown King 14:40 Fakenham View Racecard

Ffos Las

3.35:

Back down in grade off an unaltered mark, Great Snow holds particularly strong claims. Touchy Feely, another runner who drops back in class and remains open to further improvement, is feared most ahead of Corey's Courage and handicap debutante Just Sophie.

Steve Boow

Great Snow 15:35 Ffos Las View Racecard

Lingfield

5.05:

Based on his record for George Boughey, Brasil Power could well improve further on all-weather and defy a penalty for last week's reappearance win. Ellade, who is 3-3 in this grade at Lingfield, is second choice ahead of Enough Already and possible improver Shockwaves. Market confidence behind Cephalus should be strongly heeded on his debut for a new yard.

Steve Boow

Brasil Power 17:05 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Ludlow

7.30:

Robert Walford's Flash Gorcombe has really found his feet of late over fences and a 6lb rise for his stylish Wincanton success doesn't look sufficient to prevent him from completing a hat-trick. Course-and-distance scorer Estate Italiana could emerge as the chief threat ahead of the in-form pair Elmount and Miladygrace.

Peter Entwistle

Flash Gorcombe 19:30 Ludlow View Racecard

Newcastle

7.15:

Wasdale comes here on the up and coped well with the drop to 5f when last seen. She may have more to come but she'll need it against more taxing opposition. Project Black fluffed his lines on his seasonal return but his two-year-old promise isn't easily forgotten and he can bounce back at a track he's run well at in the past.

Paul Smith

Project Black 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Read this next:





Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.