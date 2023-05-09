Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fakenham

2.40: Jigginstown King

The six-year-old Jigginstown King ran his best race over fences at Fontwell recently and is taken to get off the mark. Ffos Las winner Abaya Du Mathan and the in-form mare Legendary Rhythm are others with a chance.
Colin Russell

Silk
Jigginstown King14:40 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Cillin Leonard (5lb)Tnr: Oliver Signy

Ffos Las

3.35: Great Snow

Back down in grade off an unaltered mark, Great Snow holds particularly strong claims. Touchy Feely, another runner who drops back in class and remains open to further improvement, is feared most ahead of Corey's Courage and handicap debutante Just Sophie.
Steve Boow

Silk
Great Snow15:35 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Lingfield

5.05: Brasil Power

Based on his record for George Boughey, Brasil Power could well improve further on all-weather and defy a penalty for last week's reappearance win. Ellade, who is 3-3 in this grade at Lingfield, is second choice ahead of Enough Already and possible improver Shockwaves. Market confidence behind Cephalus should be strongly heeded on his debut for a new yard.
Steve Boow

Silk
Brasil Power17:05 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Planas (5lb)Tnr: George Boughey

Ludlow

7.30: Flash Gorcombe

Robert Walford's Flash Gorcombe has really found his feet of late over fences and a 6lb rise for his stylish Wincanton success doesn't look sufficient to prevent him from completing a hat-trick. Course-and-distance scorer Estate Italiana could emerge as the chief threat ahead of the in-form pair Elmount and Miladygrace.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Flash Gorcombe19:30 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien (-lb)Tnr: Robert Walford

Newcastle

7.15: Project Black

Wasdale comes here on the up and coped well with the drop to 5f when last seen. She may have more to come but she'll need it against more taxing opposition. Project Black fluffed his lines on his seasonal return but his two-year-old promise isn't easily forgotten and he can bounce back at a track he's run well at in the past.
Paul Smith

Silk
Project Black19:15 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan (-lb)Tnr: Bryan Smart

Read this next:

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips from Ffos Las and Newcastle on Tuesday

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 9 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 9 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips