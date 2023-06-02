Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

2.15: Princess Karine

Bryan Smart's PRINCESS KARINE deserves a break after getting nailed on the line here recently and a 3lb rise is imminent. Havagomecca can bounce back from her excusable Musselburgh defeat and pose the main threat, along with Open Market.

Alistair Jones

Princess Karine 14:15 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Bryan Smart

Chepstow

3.00: Some Nightmare

Connie's Rose has recorded all of her three wins at this track and the latest was a brave success over C&D 17 days ago. She's respected in her follow-up bid, but preference is for another triple course winner in SOME NIGHTMARE, who returned to form when runner-up at Pontefract last week and is on the same mark on this drop back in grade.

David Moon

Some Nightmare 15:00 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: John O'Shea

Epsom

4.30: Savethelastdance

Short-priced favouritism can prove fully justified for SAVETHELASTDANCE, tightening Aidan O'Brien's grip on a Classic race which the trainer has won in six of the last eight years. It is hard to envisage her cruising round judged on what she showed for most of the Cheshire Oaks and today's ground promises to be very different, but her finishing effort to win the Chester race by 22l was something else and it sweeps those niggling worries aside. Soul Sister has done a bit less to prove her stamina but a great deal to prove her class, given the way she won the Musidora, and that was on fast ground, so she looks the chief threat. Running Lion seems to need marked improvement if she's to overturn the top two but her Newmarket win puts her clear of the rest on form. Others bring potential and Heartache Tonight looks the one to come into her own with today's extra distance if she can give her running away from soft ground.

Richard Austen

Savethelastdance 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Doncaster

8.50: Bookmark

Lexington Knight has to be high on the list being 1lb well in for his narrow defeat at Windsor 11 days ago, while a return to a faster surface may result in a better performance from the well-handicapped Sword Beach. However, the return to this venue makes BOOKMARK look an attractive proposition having dropped 3lb lower than for the latest of two C&D wins on similar ground last year. Her latest narrow defeat at Wolverhampton suggested she was running back into form.

David Bellingham

Bookmark 20:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Tramore

7.50: Spring Street

Not a lot to choose between a lot of these. Tick Along put previous form behind when winning at Downpatrick and Tennessee Titan may fare better back up in trip after disappointing at Wexford. Nomadic Star finished in front of a few of these at Punchestown and has major claims, but the locally-trained SPRING STREET (nap) ran a fine race on softer ground here last time and will take the beating if handling the ground.

Justin O'Hanlon

Spring Street 19:50 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: J P Flavin

Down Royal

8.00: Walking The Walk

This looks like a good opportunity for WALKING THE WALK to gain a first win over timber. He arrives on the back of a career best chase effort and he's rated 17lb lower in this sphere. Kinnegad Lad could be the main threat if he sees out this trip and Sulafaat could be an each-way player if she can build on a promising effort last month.

Phill Anderson

Walking The Walk 20:00 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Stratford

7.35: Caryto Des Brosses

This can go to CARYTO DES BROSSES, who runs this track well and and may not have been ideally suited by the drop to 2m when a creditable second at Cheltenham last month. He's been given a chance by the handicapper and jockey Dale Peters evidently prefers him to Peacocks Secret (the horse he trains). I K Brunel is second choice but Cat Tiger is a very good horse on his day and also enters calculations.

Chris Wilson

Caryto Des Brosses 19:35 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Mr Dale Peters (3lb) Tnr: David Kemp

Catterick

7.25: Runninwild

Mr Beaufort and Glory Fighter, two with solid recent form, both have to prove they are fully effective on fast ground. With Triple Jaye returning from an absence, the pair to concentrate on could be Le Beau Garcon and RUNNINWILD. Neither sparkled on their seasonal return but the selection shaped with some promise in a good race at Thirsk and he appeals as the type to continue on his upward curve this summer.

Paul Smith

Runninwild 19:25 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Ann Duffield

