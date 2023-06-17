Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

4.45: Blue Hero

My Ambition won well from the front over C&D three weeks ago, but he may have to give best to the hat-trick-seeking Blue Hero (nap) this time.

Paul Smith

Blue Hero 16:45 Bath View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Adrian Wintle

Chester

4.30: Roman Dragon

There are major positives for Roman Dragon (nap) who has an excellent record over C&D, looks well handicapped and has a very handy draw. He's first choice ahead of Cuban Breeze, who is threatening to regain the winning thread. Ramon Di Loria and Ventura Express are in-form contenders who should go well again. Last year's winner Ballyare has to overcome the widest stall.

Steve Boow

Roman Dragon 16:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Downpatrick

1.45 Angelsworknovrtime

Having put up her best hurdles effort at Limerick on reappearance, Angelsworknovrtime (nap) can improve enough to take this. Mel Monroe and Winning Mischief are others to consider, getting 7lb from the penalised Howaya C D And E.

Tyrone Molloy

Angelsworknovrtime 13:45 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Aidan Kelly (7lb) Tnr: James Andrew Fahey

Hexham

3.10: Glinger Flame

Mullinaree is very much on a roll but this race is competitive and preference is for course specialist Glinger Flame (nap), who is still on a good mark after last month's decisive C&D win. Our Laura B moves out of Class 5 today but she impressed at Newcastle last month and might still be improving.

Chris Wilson

Glinger Flame 15:10 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

Leicester

7.25: My Chiquita

Preference is for the lightly raced 4yo My Chiquita (nap), who kicked off her handicap career with a convincing win at Nottingham last week and is open to more progress on this step back up in trip. The big danger is Ivy Avenue, who went very close over 1m2f last time and is on the same mark here.

David Moon

My Chiquita 19:25 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Sean D Bowen (7lb) Tnr: B F Brookhouse

Sandown

2.50: Great State

A few have a bit to find on these terms and the market should be interesting with regard to the pair returning from lengthy absences. The previous Listed-race winners Great State (nap) and Perdika are favoured by the weights but with a doubt over the latter on the ground, the vote goes to the former who is progressing at a great rate of knots and proved himself on fast ground when winning at York last month. The unbeaten Tajalla has plenty to find on the book, but he remains open to any amount of improvement and the stable won this last year. He could emerge as the main danger to the selection.

David Bellingham

Great State 14:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Fahey

Uttoxeter

6.40: Dancingontheedge

Sluggish jumps late on probably cost Dancingontheedge (nap) victory here last time and her top yard's only runner on the card can make amends. For Gina is knocking on the door and feared most, followed by Hey Frankie and Sadie Hill.

Alistair Jones

Dancingontheedge 18:40 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

York

3.40: Mill Stream

Today's topweight Mill Stream (nap) looked a danger in last August's Group 3 Acomb Stakes over 7f here before failing to see out the trip, and the winner that day was none other than subsequent 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean. He is much better than he showed on his reappearance and could be on a good mark in his first handicap. Northcliff is a 12-race maiden but his best form came when third in a C&D sales race last August and he's well handicapped on that performance. He is second choice ahead of the fast-improving Quinault, who could still be ahead of his mark. Pure Angel and Quintus Arrius are others to be interested in.

Ben Hutton

Mill Stream 15:40 York View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

