TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Naas

1.00: Carnegie Hall

Donnacha O'Brien two-year-olds have made a bright start to the season so how Devious goes in the market will be noteworthy but Ballydoyle has unleashed a couple of nice juveniles too and Carnegie Hall (nap) is the choice. Curragh second Jalaybee has the best claims of those with experience.
Mark Nunan

Silk
Carnegie Hall13:00 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Seamie Heffernan (-lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

Goodwood

3.45: Tuddenham Green

Nottingham runner-up Tuddenham Green (nap) is taken to go one better and open his Flat account. Mark Of Gold, assuming he stays the 2m trip under this code, is feared most ahead of Tibbie Dunbar and Capstan.
Steve Boow

Silk
Tuddenham Green15:45 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

Thirsk

4.55: Diamond Haze

Having raced just once on turf before, Victoria Falls may yet do better on the surface, while Saisons D'Or is considered from a 3lb lower mark than when last successful on turf. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a better effort from the unexposed Anieres Girl, but Diamond Haze (nap) makes plenty of appeal having dropped 1lb lower than when winning over course and distance just under a year ago. He should be all the better for last month's Musselburgh reappearance.
David Bellingham

Silk
Diamond Haze16:55 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez (-lb)Tnr: Michael Dods

Newmarket

1.40: Teumessias Fox

Having threatened more than he delivered on occasions last season, Teumessias Fox (nap) returned from a gelding operation to win in fine style on the AW in March. He's been raised 10lb since but that may not succeed in bringing him back to the pack. Moktasaab is feared most, having started last season in grand fashion and shown he stays this trip later on. Capital Theory has run up a solid sequence, Crystal Delight is not fully exposed and Vaynor ended last year on a positive note.
Richard Austen

Silk
Teumessias Fox13:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Cork

2.23: Dame Rapide

Pink In The Park put in a much improved effort at Fairyhouse last month, while the consistent Roccos Inspiration should be thereabouts once more. The one to beat could well be decent Flat performer Dame Rapide (nap) who ran well at Punchestown recently and is well capable in this company.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Dame Rapide14:23 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes (-lb)Tnr: James M Barrett

Uttoxeter

4.25: Kinondo Kwetu

There could still be more to come from dual course winner Kinondo Kwetu (nap), who took well to chasing in the early part of last season and returns here after an honourable third at Aintree last month. He looks the one to beat. Topweight Caribean Boy produced a good performance to win over 2m4f at Cheltenham recently and may be even better suited by today's trip. Coconut Splash is next on the list, while Arizona Cardinal and Bbold also have possibilities.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Kinondo Kwetu16:25 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan England (-lb)Tnr: Sam England

Doncaster

6.55: Danzan

The finish to last year's Ayr Bronze Cup was fought out by Danzan (nap) and Fast And Loose and the selection, who has the benefit of a recent run, can confirm the placings. Of the remainder, Venturous is into the veteran stage but the handicapper has given him a helping hand on turf while Woven usually runs well without winning.
Paul Smith

Silk
Danzan18:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Duran Fentiman (-lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Hexham

8.40: Fingal's Hill

Donnie Azoff could be unexposed as he moves in to handicaps, while the progressive Russian Virtue (second choice) may still have more in the tank, but clear preference is for Fingal's Hill (nap) who wasn't fully extended to score at Newcastle in April and can complete a hat-trick.
Richard O'Brien

Silk
Fingal's Hill20:40 Hexham
View Racecard
Jky: Thomas Dowson (-lb)Tnr: Peter Atkinson

Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 6 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
