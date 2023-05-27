Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cartmel

5.05:

Improving 4yo Mary Cassatt returns to a handicap after a convincing 2m6f maiden win 12 days ago and John McConnell is evidently very keen to move her up in trip again. She might be too strong for Jersey Lady, who did well to win on slower-than-ideal ground at Plumpton last month. Course winner Bright Sunbird is also considered, having recently returned to form.

Chris Wilson

Mary Cassatt 17:05 Cartmel View Racecard

Chester

3.35:

Most of these have questions to answer but Charlie Johnston's Pons Aelius has been in good form recently and he made a bold bid when runner-up in a Class 3 event at Newmarket last time. He's on the same mark on this drop back on grade and is a big player again back up in trip. The main threat could come from Scottish Dancer, who has been placed in staying handicaps in his last four runs, including when second at Thirsk on his recent stable debut.

David Moon

Pons Aelius 15:35 Chester View Racecard

Curragh

3.40:

A very interesting renewal with the second, third and fourth from Newmarket renewing hostilities. There are reasons why all three should do better this time, Hi Royal if he keeps straight and Galeron if he can get going earlier. However, it was an impressive effort from Royal Scotsman to finish as close as he did after his early exertions and he could take some beating here. Paddington is respected as the Ballydoyle first-string, while one at a big price could be Bold Discovery back on good ground.

Justin O'Hanlon

Royal Scotsman 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

Ffos Las

6.25:

After this month's encouraging chasing debut, Hardy Boy appeals most. Dindin looks the main threat although Holerday Ridge could do much better back on good ground.

Jonathan Neesom

Hardy Boy 18:25 Ffos Las View Racecard

Haydock

1.50:

Having run a cracker on his stable debut in the Chester Cup, when fourth having been unlucky in running, Law Of The Sea is taken to come out on top. The progressive filly Carzola is an obvious danger in her bid for a four-timer, while Mountain Road is another 4yo who could have more to offer.

Ben Hutton

Law Of The Sea 13:50 Haydock View Racecard

Goodwood

2.05:

There's a strong suspicion that Tafreej could have something in hand off his current mark and, crucially over 7f here, he's drawn low. He moved well for a long way before failing to pick up on soft ground at Newbury. The form of that race brings runner-up Hectic into the equation and he looks a big price. Urban Sprawl (second choice) is ideally boxed to put up a bold show, while Seeking Gold and Yakowlef can also make their presence felt.

Alistair Jones

Tafreej 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard

Salisbury

6.10:

This is a much stiffer test of her credentials than the Bath handicap she contested ten days ago but Cluedo looked promising in thrashing her rivals in good style on that occasion. She can make light of her 10lb rise, with Fair Wind and Just A Spark set to provide the stiffest resistance.

Paul Smith

Cluedo 18:10 Salisbury View Racecard

York

2.40:

Korker caught many an eye with a fast-finishing second over C&D at the Dante meeting and commands respect, but preference is for Bedford Flyer who finished a length behind him that day and reopposes on 3lb better terms. Ideally suited by the demands of this sharp 5f and having only his second run for Mick Appleby, he has excellent credentials. Fine Wine, 1-1 here, would be dangerous if ready to roll after a break, while Sound Of Iona could go well at a price.

Richard O'Brien

Bedford Flyer 14:40 York View Racecard

