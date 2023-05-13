Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

2.40:

George Boughey holds a strong hand with Baradar (second choice overall) and Totally Charming who are both interesting back at 7f. However, a strong alternative is the Amanda Perrett-trained Rebel Territory who is also unexposed over this distance and can build on his Newmarket reappearance win. Vafortino, who ties in with the selection on last-time-out form and won this contest 12 months ago, has to be feared along with Fresh who is well suited by this course. Several others also have clear possibilities in a typically warm Victoria Cup. As regards the draw, high numbers held sway in the last two runnings of this race but that is by no means a permanent bias here.

Steve Boow

Haydock

3.15:

Five 4yos have won this since it was established in 1978 and Byker has to be of major interest after the improvement he found to miss out narrowly in a driving finish at the Cheltenham Festival. A strong traveller who jumps well, he looks tailor-made for this type of contest. Brentford Hope is no doubt on better terms with the handicapper than the majority of these and this classy recruit off the Flat is feared most. Washington knows what these big-field handicaps are all about and he can also feature, along with Nibiru (should this Irish challenger be on one of his going days) and Teddy Blue.

Alistair Jones

Hexham

4.00:

Moonlight Glory was only just caught over C&D 19 days ago and she's respected off her revised mark. Serious Ego enters the reckoning after his eyecatching third over a shorter trip last time, while Star Vantage still has potential in this sphere and he could make a bold. However, the vote goes to Fabuleux Du Clos, who showed a good attitude when justifying favouritism on his handicap debut at Newcastle in March and is open to more progress on his first run after wind surgery.

David Moon

Leicester

7.40:

This looks a good opportunity for Tyger Bay to return to winning ways after two good seconds at Windsor. Blind Beggar had an excuse at Redcar last time and is a big player judged on his second in a big field at Doncaster the time before. The in-form Broken Spear is next in the pecking order, followed by Parisiac.

Richard O'Brien

Lingfield

2.25:

A hot renewal. Having run very well in Group 1 and Group 2 races last season, Sacred holds leading form claims and her fine record when fresh is another positive factor. Last July's Group 2 Lennox Stakes winner Sandrine will be a big danger if at her best but the chief threat could come from the selection's stablemate Queen Aminatu, who has an excellent record on AW.

Ben Hutton

Navan

5.10:

Raised 6lb to 89 after going very close in a handicap at Leopardstown, Valiant King reverts to maiden company with strong prospects. Squire Danagher and Cormac T seem the likely pick of the others with form. The going may not suit Aidan O'Brien's newcomer City Of Chicago.

Alan Sweetman

Nottingham

3.40:

Showalong's encouraging reappearance run and fine soft-ground record mean he's high on the list, but the vote nonetheless goes to course specialist Fantasy Master whose recent second at Ascot suggests he's ready to strike. Jojo Rabbit is of more interest than his form figures might imply, while the in-form pair Recon Mission and Han Solo Berger have more obvious claims.

Richard O'Brien

Warwick

6.25:

Forget The Way has had wind surgery and looks a possible improver on his step up to this trip, while there are some handicap newcomers who need a close look, including Benefact and Kankin. However, top of the list is Dan Skelton's William Of York, who has come good with front-running wins in the last two of his three handicaps and is open to more progress.

David Moon

